The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Mariners This Winter

Logan Gilbert has reached the expensive part of being good. The Mariners developed him into a frontline starter and now he’s entering his final year of club control, carrying a projected $15.4 million arbitration salary and moving closer to free agency. The front office can no longer admire the pitcher they helped build without deciding what they’re willing to do to keep him.

They’re going to need to decide whether to extend or trade him. The last thing they should do is let him walk. Nor should they let the clock make the decision.

The Mariners Have Every Reason to Extend Logan Gilbert

Teams spend years trying to develop pitchers like Gilbert. The Mariners already did it. He has been a durable and dependable frontline starter. He made two All-Star teams and finished the 2026 season with a 3.71 ERA across 165 innings. He takes the ball and gives Seattle a chance to win without requiring the offense to bail him out. In Seattle, that last part is a big deal.

Gilbert will turn 30 in May, so a long-term deal would come with a risk. Not every pitcher ages gracefully in their thirties. A contract that looks reasonable today can become an expensive headache three years from now.

That’s the case the Mariners will be weighing with an extension. But that doesn’t mean it’s a strong enough case to avoid one.

The Mariners have Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Colt Emerson and Josh Naylor signed long term. What they don’t have is a single member of their homegrown rotation locked up beyond their arbitration years. Gilbert should undoubtedly be the first.

Seattle’s entire competitive model depends on run prevention. Trading one of the pitchers who makes that model work because his salary is climbing would be a strange way to protect it. A projected $15.4 million salary isn’t a burden for a starter of Gilbert’s caliber. It’s the bill for developing a good player and keeping him long enough to become expensive. Good teams pay that bill.

Trading Gilbert Only Works if Seattle Gets a Real Bat

Let’s not ignore the fact that there’s also a legitimate trade argument here. Gilbert has one year of club control remaining, and his value will never be higher than it is this winter. Seattle also has George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock and Kade Anderson with Ryan Sloan moving closer to the majors.

Meanwhile, the lineup still needs another established hitter. We’ve watched the Mariners try to build an offense with platoons, upside bets and players asked to handle jobs larger than their bats could support. Another winter of collecting possibilities is not going to fix that.

Gilbert could bring back the kind of controllable impact bat Seattle has struggled to acquire through free agency. If the Mariners believe an extension is impossible, they have to listen to it.

But if a trade does become the move, there’s no reason to move Gilbert for a package headlined by prospects or another hitter who needs everything to break right in order to make an impact. The Mariners already have prospects.

They also shouldn’t confuse pitching depth with disposable pitching, either. Anderson and Sloan are exciting arms. They are not Logan Gilbert… at least not yet. Until they establish themselves in the majors, they represent possible help, but not a ready-made replacement.

A Logan Gilbert Extension Needs an Offseason Deadline

The recommendation is straightforward: make Gilbert a serious extension offer and establish a firm deadline for an answer. If he signs, Seattle keeps a frontline starter at the center of a rotation built to contend. If he declines and the two sides are nowhere close, the Mariners should pursue a trade for an established, controllable impact hitter.

What they cannot do is drift into 2027, hope the situation sorts itself out and then act surprised when Gilbert leaves in free agency.

That would be the worst outcome. One more season of Gilbert, no long-term agreement, no meaningful trade return and no guarantee Seattle’s offense becomes good enough to capitalize on his final year.