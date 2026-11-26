The Seattle Mariners won 76 games in 2026. If somebody at Thanksgiving dinner asks how the season went, we’re within our rights to ask them to pass the potatoes and move on…well, gravy too.

A year after coming eight outs from the World Series, the Mariners finished 28th in runs scored, sent Dan Wilson packing and went looking for a new manager. We spent a large part of the summer wondering how it was possible that a lineup with that many recognizable names could make scoring a few runs feel like such a big ask. The team earned the boo birds that rained down at times at T-Mobile Park.

There were plenty of moments we’d happily watch again. Logan Gilbert passed a name most of us figured would sit fourth on the franchise strikeout list for a good while longer. And Rick Rizzs got to say goodbye with the Mariners winning one last game at home. A Thanksgiving list feels like a good excuse to spend some time with those memories and think about what we’d like to see more of in 2027.

1. Logan Gilbert Is Already Among the Mariners’ Pitching Greats

Logan Gilbert struck out 205 batters this year, bringing him to 1,089 for his career and past Mark Langston for fourth in Mariners history. The only three names ahead of him are Félix Hernández, Randy Johnson and Jamie Moyer. Three franchise legends. Gilbert is in the same sentence right now.

The 32 starts he made this year can’t be brushed off. He should be the Mariners’ 2027 Opening Day starter again. There’s something to be said for the guy who took it 32 times when the team was having a pretty mediocre season.

2. Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montes Gave Us a Look at the Next Mariners Lineup

There’s only so much a prospect ranking can do for us throughout the season. Eventually we want to see what the kids can do. Colt Emerson gave us an answer when he lined his first career walk-off hit into right field and his teammates mobbed him. Despite his season being cut short by injury, we spent a long time waiting to see him produce in a Mariners uniform.

Lazaro Montes was another bright spot. He hit a 474-foot moonshot at T-Mobile Park. We’re used to watching fly balls die out there. This one landed on the center-field concourse. We never thought we’d have to look over our shoulders while waiting in line for a crab cake sandwich way out there in center. Now, when Montes steps into the box, just about anywhere in the park is in play. We’d heard plenty about his power on the way up, but seeing him do that in Seattle was a pretty good reminder of why the Mariners need to keep his bat in the lineup.

Michael Arroyo made his major league debut in September, and Cole Young already has a full season to build on after playing 160 games, hitting 17 homers and winning a Gold Glove. What we’re looking forward to in 2027 is seeing which of these young hitters starts to earn that same kind of trust.

3. Dominic Canzone, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez Made Us Look Up

Dominic Canzone blew past 20 home runs and finished with 23 and an .820 OPS. That kind of season should buy him a decent amount of starts in 2027. Even as the Mariners figure out how to fit him and Lazaro Montes into the same lineup.

Randy Arozarena gave us 26 homers, 26 steals and a .381 on-base percentage before turning down Seattle’s qualifying offer. We’ll remember the homers, the havoc on the bases, him playing the trident like a guitar (completely backwards, by the way) and some occasionally head scratching defense. Regardless, the front office should be spending just as much time thinking about getting another pest in the batter’s box. Whoever plays left field next will have a lot to replace.

Even in a season when we wanted more from Julio Rodríguez, there were throws from center that made us remember why he’s a set-it-and-forget-it kind of player out there.

4. We Got 41 Seasons of Rick Rizzs

The Mariners beat the Angels 7–3 in Rick Rizzs’ final game behind the microphone. We’ll take that as a fitting score for a man who spent 41 seasons doing his best to send us off with happy totals.

After the final out at T-Mobile Park, Rick Rizzs thanked Mariners fans for letting him be their radio voice for 41 seasons. His voice cracked as he expressed his gratitude to the fans. In a tribute video, fans got to tell him what all those games had meant to them. One remembered falling asleep with a Walkman under their pillow. Another talked about how listening to him helped them through illness and grief. We’ll hear plenty of his biggest calls again when he joins Dave Niehaus in the Mariners Hall of Fame next year. It was good to hear what he meant to people on all those other nights, too.

5. The Mariners’ 50th Season Gave Seattle a Reason to Look Back

The Mariners brought alumni back to T-Mobile Park and honored the 50 greatest players in franchise history as part of their 50th season. It was a real tear-jerker seeing J.P. Crawford, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Julio Rodríguez out on the field with the legends who came before them. It also gave us a glimpse of where the Mariners are trying to go. Gilbert, Kirby and Julio all came up through Seattle’s system, and there they were, already among the best to wear the uniform. We hear plenty about what the Mariners want to build through player development. That day, we got to see some of what they’ve already built.

That’s the Seattle baseball we’re thankful for. One fan’s first Mariner was Mr. Mariner himself, Alvin Davis. Somebody else can point to Ken Griffey Jr. in ’95. Another remembers the first time they watched Ichiro beat out a chopper. Then there’s the fan who put on a yellow shirt for Félix and the kid who got hooked during the 2025 playoff run and already has an opinion about where Cal Raleigh belongs among the greats.

6. A 76-Win Season Finally Made the Mariners Rethink Their Philosophy

Yeah, let’s get weird on this last one. We might someday be grateful that 76 wins made it hard for the Mariners to talk themselves into another year of doing things the same way.

New manager Jason Kanzler worked as a major league hitting coach in Houston before running player development for the Cubs. New hitting coach CJ Gillman spent four seasons as Seattle’s minor league hitting coordinator before a year with Washington. With Emerson, Young, Arroyo and Montes already in the major league picture, there’s a reason to care about who will be helping them make their next adjustment.

Gillman knows the system those hitters came through. Kanzler has spent years working on what it takes to get players ready for the next level. Now they get to find out how much of that work can carry over when those players are facing big league pitching every night.

We’ll have plenty of time to judge the hires. But for now, we’d happily trade next Thanksgiving’s silver linings for a few more games in October. Until then, we’ve got a young lineup infused with veterans worth watching, a pitcher climbing into rare company and one last set of happy totals from Rick Rizzs. Enjoy your dry turkey, folks. Next year, save yourself some time and order Uncle Ray’s deep-fried turkey and thank us later.