The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Mariners

Let’s start with the obvious part. The Mariners should make a serious effort to keep Randy Arozarena. He just finished one of the best seasons of his career, reaching base at a .381 clip, hitting 26 home runs and producing 5.7 WAR. He gave the Mariners some personality, power, speed and a pulse. Letting him walk would leave a hole no prospect promotion or clever platoon can quietly cover going into 2027.

But let’s say he signs elsewhere, which is highly likely, the Mariners’ next call should be just as obvious. They should get Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki makes sense because he would keep Seattle from turning Arozarena’s departure into an offseason scavenger hunt. We know how those usually go. The Mariners collect a few inexpensive pieces and spend four months wondering why nobody in the lineup scares opposing pitchers. Suzuki would bring an end to that discussion quickly.

Seiya Suzuki Could Replace the Production Seattle Would Lose

The comparison is almost too clean. Which is also why the odds of the Mariners landing Suzuki are probably the same as resigning Arozarena. They both hit 26 home runs in 2026, Arozarena finished with a .381 OBP and .484 slugging percentage. Suzuki finished with a .368 OBP and .473 slugging percentage. Arozarena was the better overall player, especially once his baserunning entered the equation, but Suzuki finished with 5.1 WAR of his own.

This move wouldn’t replace Arozarena’s personality or his chaos on the bases. But it would at least give the Mariners the most important piece: a right-handed hitter who can reach base, punish mistakes and keep pitchers from cruising through a left-handed lineup.

They simply can’t afford to lose Arozarena and answer with a committee.

Suzuki Would Give the Mariners a Defensive Upgrade

Arozarena’s 2026 season was excellent, but the glove remained the weak spot. He was credited with -5 Outs Above Average in left field. Suzuki finished at +4 in right.

We’re not saying Suzuki is destined to be a Gold Glove caliber left fielder, especially when most of his major-league work has come in right. It does tell us Seattle would be adding a steadier corner-outfield defender with enough range and arm strength to upgrade the clubs run prevention.

Put Suzuki in a corner, keep Rodríguez in center and build the remaining alignment around whichever outfielders survive the offseason. It’s likely that the Mariners won’t exercise Victor Robles’ option, so it’s fair to say the other corner would go to some combination of Lazaro Montes, Dominic Canzone, Luke Raley or Michael Arroyo. The DH spot would also remain available for rest days and favorable matchups.

The Mariners Would Still Have to Pay the Going Rate

Here is where the entire idea comes down to Seattle’s ambition. Suzuki won’t come at a discount. It’s fair to say he’ll cost just as much as Arozarena. He’s entering free agency after a 5.1 WAR season in a thin offensive market. The Cubs can also extend him a qualifying offer, potentially attaching draft-pick compensation to any deal with another club.

If the Mariners decide Arozarena’s price is too rich, they cannot pocket the savings. That money would have to go directly into replacing his production. Suzuki would be the cleanest way to do it.

Re-signing Arozarena should remain the first choice. We already know he works here. If he leaves, though, Seattle needs a guy like Seiya Suzuki.