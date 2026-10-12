The Position the Mariners Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

We already know how this story usually goes. The Mariners collect some versatile players and mix and match their lineup. They'll spend half the season searching for an offensive combination that sticks.

They can skip that routine this winter by adding a legitimate everyday corner outfielder. That’s probably the position they must address this offseason. The Mariners need an everyday corner-outfield bat, preferably from the right side, who forces opposing pitchers to navigate something dangerous after Julio Rodríguez, between Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and the rest of Seattle’s left-handed bats.

Randy Arozarena is likely to reach free agency. Same with Taylor Ward, though we can probably all agree a reunion is unnecessary. And Victor Robles has a $9 million club option that the Mariners should decline. Take those three decisions together, and Seattle’s outfield can go from crowded to Julio Rodríguez and a collection of question marks around Michael Arroyo.

The Mariners Need More Than Another Platoon

Dominic Canzone and a healthy Luke Raley have value, but neither should prevent Seattle from pursuing an impact hitter from the right side of the plate.

Both bat left-handed. Both make more sense when their matchups and workloads can be managed. Canzone can provide power, while a healthy Raley brings pop and more athleticism. However, that isn’t a convincing plan for replacing Arozarena.

Seattle has often hoped several partial solutions would combine into a complete player. That hasn’t often been successful. They need an everyday right-handed bat. One who starts against righties, starts against lefties and expects to take four plate appearances every night.

That player doesn’t even have to be stapled permanently to left field or right field. The modern roster moves around. Brendan Donovan and Michael Arroyo can move around. Lázaro Montes could eventually claim substantial corner-outfield or DH at-bats. Still, the Mariners need a proven hitter right now.

The Bat Matters More Than the Exact Corner

The ideal addition is a right-handed corner outfielder with enough power to live in the heart of the order. That fit would clean up several problems at once.

It would replace some of the right-handed presence that could leave with Arozarena while also allowing Canzone to continue settling into his role. It would also give the Mariners enough balance to at least try to stop allowing every left-handed pitcher look like vintage Clayton Kershaw arrived at T-Mobile Park.

That last part is pretty significant. Seattle cannot act surprised when opponents bury them under a late-inning parade of lefty relievers. A legitimate right-handed threat changes how another team builds its pitching plan and protects the hitters around him.

Another inexpensive rebound candidate or fourth outfielder won’t get the job done. This offseason needs to deliver someone opponents must plan around.

Third Base Is Breathing Down the Outfield’s Neck

Corner outfield ranks first, but third base is close enough to make it a real conversation. Donovan’s versatility gives Seattle room to maneuver, although it shouldn't be used as an excuse to leave another position half-finished. If the Mariners find their best available right-handed power bat at third base, they should take him and adjust the rest of the alignment accordingly.

Shortstop also demands attention with J.P. Crawford approaching free agency and Colt Emerson coming off wrist surgery. Still, Seattle can find competent shortstop coverage without pretending that player will repair the middle of the batting order.

So, corner outfield remains the priority, with third base barely behind it. The Mariners need an everyday hitter who brings right-handed damage, handles left-handed pitching and belongs somewhere near Raleigh and Naylor in the order.

Find that player for the outfield, and the offseason has a foundation. Find him at third base, and we can live with the pivot.