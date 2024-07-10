Mariners' All-Star Pitcher Reaches Major Career Milestone and Joins Team History
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert has achieved multiple major career milestones this week. On Sunday, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Gilbert tacked on to that achievement with another on Tuesday.
In Tuesday's 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres, Gilbert struck out seven — bringing his career total to 606 in 107 games.
According to a tweet from StatsCentre, Gilbert achieved that milestone in the fifth-fewest games in Mariners history.
Gilbert is in some elite company with this latest career mark. The names above him are James Paxton, Randy Johnson, Mark Langston and Felix Herandnez. Every pitcher above Gilbert aside from Langston threw a no-hitter for Seattle. Hernandez threw a perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012. Johnson was induced into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Hernandez was put into the team Hall of Fame in 2023.
Gilbert this season has a 2.94 ERA and a 6-5 record in 19 starts. He has 115 strikeouts in 125.1 innings pitched.
Since making his debut, he has a career 3.59 ERA.
Gilbert has been with Seattle since 2018 when he was drafted in the first round out of Stetson.
