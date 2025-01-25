Seattle Mariners Have 7 Prospects Named in MLB Pipeline's Top 100
The Seattle Mariners minor league system continues to be viewed very favorably by those in scouting departments.
Since roughly the All-Star Break, Seattle's minor league system has been recognized as one of the best in the league. The organization had seven prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100, more than any other team.
MLB Pipeline released its own top 100 list and they also had seven Mariners minor leaguers ranked in their list.
MLB Pipeline ranked Colt Emerson No. 20, Lazaro Montes No. 42, Cole Young No. 49, Harry Ford No. 65, Felnin Celesten No. 74, Jonny Farmelo No. 96 and Michael Arroyo at No. 98.
Breaking down the positions of every player, Seattle has four infielders, two outfielders and one catcher ranked in the top 100.
Most of those prospects who are ranked will likely remain in the top 100 until the ascend to the big leagues.
Young is the only top 100 player expected to factor into the Mariners major league roster in 2025. He and fellow organization prospect Harry Ford competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in 2024.
Emerson, Montes and Arroyo are coming off solid seasons that began with Seattle's Low-A club, the Modesto Nuts, and ended at High-A with the Everett AquaSox. All three are expected to either begin or be promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2025.
Farmelo and Celesten both ended the year with injuries but are two of the most athletic minor leaguers the Mariners have in their system. Celesten is expected to begin the year healthy while Farmelo isn't likely to return until mid-season from surgery to repair a torn ACL.
