Seattle Mariners Under the Radar Prospect "Expected to Get a Chance" in Spring Training
After years of being pitching-heavy on the prospect front, the Seattle Mariners finally have a glut of position player prospects to be excited about.
Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo, Michael Arroyo and Laz Montes are all generating real buzz for the Mariners and could make up the next core of the organization.
However, there's one under-the-radar prospect also generating buzz and that's third baseman Ben Williamson.
And according to a recent story from the Seattle Times, Williamson could get an opportunity to make the team out of spring training.
Third baseman Ben Williamson, 24, is expected to get a chance in spring training too after a solid season in Arkansas. In 95 games at Class AA this year, Williamson slashed .272/.365/.374 (.739 OPS) with three homers, two triples, 23 doubles and 15 steals.
A second-round pick in 2023, Williamson has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive third baseman in the minors.
The Mariners are said to be looking for two infielders this offseason. Should they fill first base and second base externally, they could look to third base internally. Dylan Moore is an option to assume that position, but the team could give Williamson a shot out of camp, or could bring him up early in the year if he starts well in the minors.
Williamson is currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He was drafted in the second round out of William & Mary back in the 2023 draft.
