Seattle Mariners' Biggest Rival Suffers Another Devastating Injury Blow
Entering play on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners are 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Astros, who have been besieged by injuries, are looking to advance to the ALCS or greater for the eighth straight year.
Though Mariners fans don't want to admit it, it's rather amazing what the Astros have been able to accomplish this year. They have played long stretches (and continue to) without Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander. Furthermore, they've lost Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, JP France from their pitching depth. Garcia is now out for the rest of the season and won't be an option as the 'Stros try to close out the division.
Per Astros reporter Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic:'
Luis Garcia will not pitch for the Astros this season, Joe Espada said. Garcia will resume playing catch this weekend, but that is targeted toward getting him ready for 2025.
The 27-year-old from Venezuela would have been a big part of the Astros plans if he had been able to come back, but he evidently is not ready after having Tommy John surgery a year ago.
Lifetime, he's 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA. He also shut the Mariners down in relief for a large stretch of the 2022 ALDS Game 3 that went 18-innings and saw the Astros win 1-0.
The Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. PT. The Astros are hosting the Boston Red Sox at 5:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
M's HEADED to WILLIAMSPORT: The Seattle Mariners will play in the Little League Classic in 2025. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY FOR CAL: Cal Raleigh brought in two runs on Sunday in a win over the Pirates, moving him past Alex Rodriguez on this great list in team history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: