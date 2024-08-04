Seattle Mariners Complete Rally in Extra Innings Against Philadelphia Phillies
SEATTLE — A day after putting up their most runs at home this season, the Seattle Mariners completed their largest comeback of the year with a 6-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Saturday. The win improved Seattle's record to 59-53 on the year.
"Outstanding effort by our entire ball club tonight," Seattle manger Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Guys really (had) no quit. No giving up. Things were looking pretty bleak there early on after they but the big inning on us. ... A lot of big hits, good at-bats. ... Unbelievable job by our bullpen."
The Mariners' win on Saturday didn't come as easy as its 10-2 win on Friday.
The Phillies went up 1-0 in the top of the first after an RBI ground out from Alec Bohm. Philadelphia tacked on four more to its lead in the top of the fifth after a two-run single apiece from Bohm and Brandon Marsh.
The Phillies got to Seattle starter Bryce Miller early. His three-game quality start streak was snapped after he was pulled 4.1 innings into his outing. He allowed six hits and four runs (all earned).
The Mariners this season have struggled to climb out of big deficits. But over the last few weeks, Seattle's offense has noticeably shifted in a positive direction. And the team continued to prove it.
Mitch Haniger got the Mariners on the board with a solo home run to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth. It was his second-straight game with a homer.
Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley continued to help Seattle's comeback efforts in the bottom of the sixth. Polanco had an RBI single and Raley had a two-run double to bring the Mariners within one of Philadelphia.
Josh Rojas brought Randy Arozarena home in the same inning with an RBI single that knotted up the score at 5-5.
The two sides remained even through nine and the game went to extra innings. Seattle reliever Collin Snider was tasked with bringing his team through the top of the tenth and — after walking Marsh to start the frame — he retired the next three batters (struck out two) and left a pair of Phillies runners stranded.
Then came the moment of truth.
Cal Raleigh was intentionally walked to start the bottom of the 10th to put two runners on for the Mariners.
Philadelphia got the next two outs. Dylan Moore was hit by a pitch to set Seattle up with a bases loaded situation.
Haniger was up. He got a break on a ball that should have been called a strike. But three pitches later and with a full count — he was walked on a four-seam fastball that was high and in.
A walk-off walk.
It was Haniger's seventh walk-off with Seattle — tied with Jim Presley for the most in franchise history.
The win once against gave the Mariners sole possession of the American League West and guaranteed the team its first home series win since the June 14-16 series against the Texas Rangers.
Since getting swept in its three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels — Seattle is 6-2. The offense feels rejuvenated, the bullpen looks capable again and a multiple-run deficit no longer feels like an insurmountable mountain to climb.
Now the Mariners just need to keep this going.
Seattle will wrap up its series against the Phillies at 1:10 p.m. PST on Saturday. Logan Gilbert will get the start.
