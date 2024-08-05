Seattle Mariners Offense Putting Up Concerning Numbers When Logan Gilbert Starts
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners concluded a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies by getting shut out 6-0 on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The series as a whole was a success for Seattle. They took two of three game against Philadelphia — a legitimate World Series contender. It was the first home series win for the Mariners since June 14-16 against the Texas Rangers. And Seattle retook sole possession of first place in the American League West over the Houston Astros. They lead the division now by 1.0 game.
Overall, a pretty good weekend.
Sunday's shut out loss wasn't the worst result when considering all of that previously mentioned. But it did continue a worrying trend for Seattle ace Logan Gilbert.
According to a tweet from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer — Gilbert has the second-worst run support in the league at 2.99 runs a game.
That lack of run support has shown up in the win-loss column as well. The Mariners have lost five of Gilbert's last six starts. He's 6-8 on the year despite making the All-Star team.
Four of Gilbert's last six outings have been quality starts. He's tied with Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes with the most starts in the league (18).
Gilbert has a 3.05 ERA this season with 143 strikeouts in 23 starts and 147.2 innings pitched.
Seattle's offense has started to see an uptick in the last couple weeks with the additions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner to the lineup., but it just didn't correlate on Sunday.
When Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford return from injury — the offense could be even more efficient. Now it's just a matter of matching that offense up with the 2024 All-Star.
The Mariners begin a new series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
