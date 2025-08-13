Marlins Young Slugger Receiving Rookie of the Year Recognition
The Miami Marlins have shocked MLB with how well they’ve played this season. The Fish are no longer at the bottom of the National League East, and are far from an easy win for opposing teams. This is a much different roster than past seasons.
A playoff push may be unlikely at this point in the season, but it’s not impossible, and the Marlins have positioned themselves as one of baseball’s most interesting up-and-coming teams for the next few seasons.
This organizational turnaround isn't because of one player; there have been multiple players who have blossomed into stars, and prospects who are proving they can be everyday players at the MLB level.
One player who fits both of these descriptions is Agustin Ramirez, and the catcher is even receiving some recognition as an NL Rookie of the Year from analysts.
In MLB.com’s most recent poll of their writers, Ramirez came in at second place, only trailing Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin. Ramirez did receive four first-place votes from the voters.
“Although he’s 2-for-18 over his past four games, Ramírez posted a .785 OPS with six homers over his previous 36. His catching skills leave much to be desired but his bat has been a big boon for Miami, getting him into the lineup as a designated hitter when he’s not behind the plate. He’s been a consistent presence in our rankings, moving up from third in our previous poll,” wrote analyst Manny Randhawa.
This position in the Rookie of the Year rankings is pretty fair when looking at the stats. Ramirez currently has a slash line of .236/.282/.440 and an OPS of .782, which ranks third among qualified NL rookies. Ramirez does lead all rookies in doubles (28) and home runs (17).
As Randhawa noted, Ramirez’s defense behind the plate isn’t great, to say the least.
When your direct competition in the Rookie of the Year race is another catcher, this is one area that is going to be put under a microscope when determining who should get the award. Baldwin isn’t a much better defensive catcher than Ramirez, but the margin is enough where it could be a determining factor for the voters.
Even if Ramirez doesn’t end up coming in first in the final voting, he’s still undeniably been one of the best rookies in MLB this year, which the Marlins should consider a win as they continue with their rebuild.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Here's Where The Marlins Are In New Farm System Rankings
MORE: Marlins' Xavier Edwards Among NL Leaders In This Stat Amid Breakout Year
MORE: Marlins Make New Roster Move Ahead of Series vs. Guardians
MORE: New York Yankees Poach Yet Another Miami Marlins Player