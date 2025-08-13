Inside The Marlins

Here's Where The Marlins Are In New Farm System Rankings

The Miami Marlins still have work to do to improve their farm system.

Tommy Wild

Mar 18, 2025; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2025; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins aren’t at the top of their division, and after a few really good weeks of winning baseball, they’ve dropped in the National League standings as well.

However, that’s okay.

The Marlins are still a rebuilding team, and weren’t expected to be high up. 

The lists that really matter for Miami right now are the prospect standings. Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently released their updated farm system rankings, and the Marlins were ranked at No. 14 on their list.

“The Marlins have had much more recent success developing pitchers than hitters, and the best stories in the system this year included the continued development of White and Snelling as well as 17-year-old right-hander Kevin Defrank. On the position player side, Mack has blossomed into one of the better all-around catching prospects in the game and the Draft brought in proven college performers such as Arquette and outfielder Cam Cannarella.”

Aiva Arquette throws the ball toward first base
Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette throws the ball toward first base during the game against Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the most exciting prospects in Miami’s system are LHP Thomas White, SS Aiva Arquette, C Joe Mack, and LHP Robby Snelling. All of these players are in MLB.com’s top-100 prospects list.

The Marlins were heavily rumored to be interested in middle infielders heading into the 2025 draft, and they selected Arquette with their first pick. He very well could be the face of the franchise in the future. 

While Miami still has work to do to rebuild its farm system into one of the top pipelines in MLB, they have made some big improvements over the last two years. 

Heading into the 2024 season, the Marlins were ranked as the second-worst farm system in baseball. They jumped all the way up to No. 15 before the 2025 system after a solid draft and brought a number of intriguing prospects during the 2024 trade deadline.

Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game
Apr 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Miami’s farm system is considered average compared to the rest of MLB, the Marlins have done a decent job on the player development front.

Eury Perez is looking like he could be the ace of the rotation within the next year, if he isn’t already. Kyle Stowers has become an All-Star after being traded to the Fish from the Baltimore Orioles, and Xaiver Edwards is in the middle of a breakout season as the team’s everyday second baseman. 

It will be interesting to see what the organization can do with its current crop of prospects and if it can improve its organizational rank before the 2026 season starts. 

Read More Miami Marlins Coverage

MORE: Marlins' Xavier Edwards Among NL Leaders In This Stat Amid Breakout Year

MORE: Marlins Make New Roster Move Ahead of Series vs. Guardians

MORE: New York Yankees Poach Yet Another Miami Marlins Player

MORE: Miami Skipper Reacts To Ryan Gusto's Marlins Debut

MORE: Is A Playoff Push Still Possible for the Miami Marlins?

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD