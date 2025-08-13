Here's Where The Marlins Are In New Farm System Rankings
The Miami Marlins aren’t at the top of their division, and after a few really good weeks of winning baseball, they’ve dropped in the National League standings as well.
However, that’s okay.
The Marlins are still a rebuilding team, and weren’t expected to be high up.
The lists that really matter for Miami right now are the prospect standings. Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently released their updated farm system rankings, and the Marlins were ranked at No. 14 on their list.
“The Marlins have had much more recent success developing pitchers than hitters, and the best stories in the system this year included the continued development of White and Snelling as well as 17-year-old right-hander Kevin Defrank. On the position player side, Mack has blossomed into one of the better all-around catching prospects in the game and the Draft brought in proven college performers such as Arquette and outfielder Cam Cannarella.”
Some of the most exciting prospects in Miami’s system are LHP Thomas White, SS Aiva Arquette, C Joe Mack, and LHP Robby Snelling. All of these players are in MLB.com’s top-100 prospects list.
The Marlins were heavily rumored to be interested in middle infielders heading into the 2025 draft, and they selected Arquette with their first pick. He very well could be the face of the franchise in the future.
While Miami still has work to do to rebuild its farm system into one of the top pipelines in MLB, they have made some big improvements over the last two years.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Marlins were ranked as the second-worst farm system in baseball. They jumped all the way up to No. 15 before the 2025 system after a solid draft and brought a number of intriguing prospects during the 2024 trade deadline.
While Miami’s farm system is considered average compared to the rest of MLB, the Marlins have done a decent job on the player development front.
Eury Perez is looking like he could be the ace of the rotation within the next year, if he isn’t already. Kyle Stowers has become an All-Star after being traded to the Fish from the Baltimore Orioles, and Xaiver Edwards is in the middle of a breakout season as the team’s everyday second baseman.
It will be interesting to see what the organization can do with its current crop of prospects and if it can improve its organizational rank before the 2026 season starts.
