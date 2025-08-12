Marlins Make New Roster Move Ahead of Series vs. Guardians
The Miami Marlins are looking to get back on track with a series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. To do that, they will need to get a boost from their pitching staff.
Luckily, the front office made a few new roster moves ahead of the three-game set, giving Miami another elite option out of the bullpen.
Here are the roster moves the front office made on Tuesday afternoon.
RHP Anthony Bender - Reinstated From The Paternity List
The Marlins are bringing back one of their best bullpen arms after a short absence from the team. Miami reinstated RHP Anthony Bender from the paternity list, after placing him on the designation on August 9th.
Bender’s return will be welcome for the Marlins' pitching staff, as he’s in the middle of arguably the best season of his career. The right-handed pitcher has a 2.30 ERA and a 1.085 WHIP in 48 appearances this season.
While the Marlins already have a closer, Bender is more than capable of pitching in high-leverage situations and has accumulated three saves on the season.
Bender re-joins a Marlins bullpen that has been one of the best reliever cores in baseball over the last few weeks. Since July 1, Miami’s bullpen has a 3.70 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. Miami’s 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings have been the second-best in MLB over the stretch, only trailing the Tampa Bay Rays.
With how good Cleveland’s offense has been over the last six weeks, Bender should get a lot of action over the next three days.
RHP George Soriano - Optioned To Triple-A Jacksonville
To make room on the big-league roster for Bender following his return, the Marlins decided to option RHP George Soriano back down to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Soriano was recently recalled from Triple-A on August 8, just a day before Bender was added to the paternity list. However, the last four days have not been kind to the pitcher.
Soriano’s last appearance didn’t go well for the right-hander. He gave up four earned runs on three hits. Soriano now has a 9.28 ERA, 1.875 WHIP, and 7.28 FIP in 13 appearances this season.
The 26-year-old has been solid in the minors this season, recording a 2.04 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. It will be interesting to see whether Soriano can ever tap into whatever has made him such a solid pitcher in the minors, but at the big league level.
