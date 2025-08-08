Marlins' Jakob Marsee Continues Historic Start To MLB Career
The theme of the Miami Marlins' season has been all about youth, and that narrative has continued over the last week, with 10th-ranked prospect Jakob Marsee hitting the ground running after making his MLB debut.
Miami promoted Marsee to The Show a week ago Friday, and his first week in the big leagues truly couldn’t have gone any better.
Not only did the rookie come up with a few timely hits for the Marlins, but he’s been able to make some franchise and MLB history along the way, and that continued on Thursday night.
The Marlins may have lost their series opener against the Atlanta Braves, but Marsee still went 2-for-4 and drove in one of Miami’s six runs.
With his single in the third inning of the game, making it his 15th time reaching base through his first seven games. He reached base on nine hits and six walks. That number of times on base through a player’s first seven games ties a franchise record set by Kevin Millar (1998-99), per Marlins Communications.
Hopefully, tying this piece of club history is a sign of what is to come for Marsee. Millar went on to have a tremendous career not only with the Marlins but with three other clubs as well.
This scenario isn’t the first time that Marsee has set or tied franchise history since being called up just seven days ago. Marsee set a club record in his MLB debut when he walked three times.
Marsee’s slash line through his first seven games of his career is .450/.577/.850 with an OPS of 1.4277. As great as these numbers are, at some point, the 24-year-old’s stats will likely start to level out. However, watching how Marsee adjusts to pitching, after they adjust to him, will be a true indicator of just how good Miami’s rookie truly is.
It’ll be a fun challenge for Marsee and fans watching.
For now, let’s just enjoy this historic start by one of Miami’s biggest bright spots, because he’s doing something that hasn’t been seen in a long time.
The Marlins initially acquired Marsee as one of the key pieces in the Luis Arraez trade with the San Diego Padres in May of 2024. At the time, that trade was a sign that Miami was headed toward a rebuild, but now, the Marlins are starting to see the rewards of that decision and have a bright future ahead with Marsee being a core part of that.
