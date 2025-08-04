Miami Marlins Rookie Achieves Wild Feat Not Done in Over 100 Years
When the Miami Marlins traded Jesus Sanchez at the MLB trade deadline, the reasoning was obvious: to clear room to call up fellow outfielder Jakob Marsee.
Marsee had been tremendous at Triple-A Jacksonville and was obviously ready to hit the big-league level, so the Marlins brought him up to the show immediately after sending Sanchez to the Houston Astros. Just in time for the New York Yankees.
And how did Marsee respond? He went 4-for-8 with three doubles, an RBI triple and four walks. Yes, all four of his hits were of the extra-base variety, and guess what? He became the first player since 1901 to have four extra-base hits and four walks in their first three career games.
A bit of an arbitrary achievement? Perhaps, but it's still remarkable, nonetheless, and Marsee definitely played a significant role in helping Miami sweep the Yankees over the weekend.
Prior to being called up, the 24-year-old was slashing .246/.379/.438 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI over 429 plate appearances at Triple-A while also stealing 47 bases.
The Marlins acquired Marsee in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres last May, and through four minor-league campaigns overall, the Dearborn, Mi. native owns a career .239/.382/.390 slash line. As you can tell, he walks a heck of a lot.
Marsee is just one of numerous very impressive young hitters that have emerged for Miami last year, and the Yankees certainly got a taste of that in the three-game set.
The Marlins will open up a three-game series with the Astros on Monday evening.
