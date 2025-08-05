Inside The Marlins

Miami Marlins Surge In New MLB Power Rankings

The Miami Marlins continue to shock MLB as resurgent season continues.

Tommy Wild

Jul 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers (28), outfielder Dane Myers (54) and outfielder Jesús Sánchez (7) celebrate a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins weren’t expected to be a threat in the National League this season, but this promising and exciting core has flipped the script and has been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in all of MLB over the last six weeks.

The fish are finally starting to get some national recognition for their fantastic few weeks, which was reflected in CBS Sports’ latest power rankings.

Analyst Matt Snyder ranked the Marlins at No. 15, noting, “Since June 19, the Marlins have lost just one series and that was to the best team in baseball (and, later, the Marlins beat the Brewers in a series). And you know what? It isn't out of the question for them to make the playoffs. What a run.”

The Marlins celebrate after a win
Aug 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (87), left fielder Kyle Stowers (28), third baseman Javier Sanoja (46), second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) and catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) celebrate after winning the game against the New York Yankees at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami moved up four spots from the previous week, which is tied for the second-highest jump in these latest ratings. 

Last week, the Marlins recorded series victories over the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees and have won seven of their last ten games.

The biggest standout in Miami’s resurgence has been its surprisingly strong offense, which is what propelled the Marlins to wins over the last six series. Over the last seven days, the Marlins have an OPS of .774, which is the fifth-best in the American League. 

As Snyder points out, a postseason run may not be out of the question for Miami this season. It’s not a likely outcome, but if the Marlins keep playing at this level, they could certainly make things interesting come October. 

