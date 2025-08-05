Miami Marlins Surge In New MLB Power Rankings
The Miami Marlins weren’t expected to be a threat in the National League this season, but this promising and exciting core has flipped the script and has been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in all of MLB over the last six weeks.
The fish are finally starting to get some national recognition for their fantastic few weeks, which was reflected in CBS Sports’ latest power rankings.
Analyst Matt Snyder ranked the Marlins at No. 15, noting, “Since June 19, the Marlins have lost just one series and that was to the best team in baseball (and, later, the Marlins beat the Brewers in a series). And you know what? It isn't out of the question for them to make the playoffs. What a run.”
Miami moved up four spots from the previous week, which is tied for the second-highest jump in these latest ratings.
Last week, the Marlins recorded series victories over the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees and have won seven of their last ten games.
The biggest standout in Miami’s resurgence has been its surprisingly strong offense, which is what propelled the Marlins to wins over the last six series. Over the last seven days, the Marlins have an OPS of .774, which is the fifth-best in the American League.
As Snyder points out, a postseason run may not be out of the question for Miami this season. It’s not a likely outcome, but if the Marlins keep playing at this level, they could certainly make things interesting come October.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Could Poach Yankees' Breakout Star in Clever Move
MORE: Miami Marlins Budding Star Receives Major MLB Honor
MORE: Surging Miami Marlins Set Massive Record Against New York Yankees
MORE: Miami Marlins Rookie Achieves Wild Feat Not Done in Over 100 Years
MORE: Miami Marlins Swing Post-Deadline Trade With Houston Astros