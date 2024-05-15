Marlins Aim for Rare Series Win in Afternoon Finale Versus Tigers
The Miami Marlins got it done when it mattered most.
Locked in a scoreless tie with the Detroit Tigers last night as the game headed to extras, outfielder Jesús Sánchez brought home “ghost runner” Bryan De La Cruz to give Miami a lead and then A.J. Puk converted his first save of the season to hold on for the 1-0 victory.
Miami’s looking to get the series win today, sending lefty Trevor Rogers (0-6, 6.57 ERA) to the mound this afternoon against former #1 overall pick Casey Mize (1-1, 3.58).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 15th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Rogers has struggled mightly this season, with the Marlins losing each of his seven starts on the year. His two most recent were the worst of the year, combining for thirteen runs (twelve earned) on seventeen hits in just six total innings against the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies.
He’s never faced Detroit as a starter and there’s not a lot of experience in their lineup against Rogers, but some of the players who have faced him before have done well: leadoff man Matt Vierling’s 4-10 with a 1.100 OPS off of Rogers, while DH Marck Canha is 2-7 with two RBIs.
Here is the Tigers lineup:
CF Matt Vierling
2B Andy Ibáñez
CF Wenceel Pérez
DH Mark Canha
3B Gio Urshela
RF Kerry Carpenter
1B Spencer Torkelson
SS Javier Báez
C Carson Kelly
Mize missed the last two seasons after recovering from Tommy John surgery and dealing with a back issue, but he’s been rounding into form - so far this year, he’s allowed more than three runs in only one of his seven starts. While the strikeouts aren’t quite back - just twenty-six in 37.2 innings - he’s walked only nine of the 162 batters he’s faced and has a career-best 1.9% HR rate. He’s never faced Miami as a starter and the only at-bats off of him on the Marlins roster were both unproductive, with Jake Burger going 0-3 and Nick Gordon going 0-4.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, May 14th
This afternoon’s series finale is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Tigers are on Bally Sports Detroit. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Tigers are on 97.1 The Ticket.