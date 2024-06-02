Marlins Have Chance to Win Series Over Rangers in Lefty Pitching Duel
The Miami Marlins, via the transitive property, could become World Series champions today.
After taking game one off of the Texas Rangers in their three-game set that started on Friday, Miami dropped game two last night, getting shut out by Michael Lorenzen and three Texas relievers en route to a 7-0 loss on Saturday.
But Miami’s in a position to potentially win the series today, and we all know that if you beat the reigning champions, you’re practically champions yourself. That’s how this works, right?
(Ed: no, that’s not how this works.)
It’s a lefty duel today, with Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65) taking the mound opposite Andrew Heaney (1-6, 4.47).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Sunday, June 2nd
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
RF Dane Myers
LF Bryan De La Cruz
1B Jake Burger
DH Josh Bell
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
3B Emmanuel Rivera
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Tim Anderson
C Nick Fortes
Rogers is still working on repairing his ERA after some early-season struggles following his activation from the injured list, where he started the season due to both bicep and lat strains that cropped up in spring training. He has one career start against the Rangers, going 6.1 innings on September 2022 with two runs allowed against nine strikeouts in a no-decision.
Here is the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
DH Robbie Grossman
RF Adolis García
C Jonah Heim
LF Wyatt Langford
3B Josh Smith
1B Ezequiel Duran
CF Leody Taveras
Lorenzen’s been valuable rotation depth to a Rangers squad that seemingly has an entire rotation on the injured list. He’s also familiar with Miami, owing to his time in the division while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He started against the Marlins on August 3rd, going eight innings with two runs allowed on eight hits in a 4-2 Phillies victory in Miami.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Saturday, June 1st
First pitch for this afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rangers are on Bally Sports Southwest. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Texas is on 105.3 The Fan and KFLC 1270.