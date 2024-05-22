Marlins Line Up for Third Consecutive Series Win in Finale Versus Brewers
The Miami Marlins want to make it three in a row.
After consecutive series wins against the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, the Marlins have split the first two games of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers to close the homestand.
Today’s a battle of Opening Day starters, with Milwaukee sending up Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17 ERA) to the mound and Miami countering with Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 22nd
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes
Tim Anderson picked up two hits and scored a run in his first game back from the IL, so Miami’s continuing to sit down Vidal Bruján despite his hot streak - during Anderson’s absence, Bruján batted .290/.353/.452 with eight runs in nine games.
Luzardo’s worked around a mild flexor strain to make seven starts this season, striking out 42 in his 37.2 innings. He faced Milwaukee twice in a two-week span last season, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in those two starts. Watch for outfielder Sal Frelick in this one - he went 3-5 off of Luzardo with a 1.200 OPS.
Here is the Brewers lineup:
2B Andruw Monasterio
C William Contreras
LF Christian Yelich
SS Willy Adames
3B Joey Ortiz
DH Gary Sánchez
RF Jackson Chourio
1B Owen Miller
CF Blake Perkins
Peralta’s been almost perfectly average this season, putting up a 98 ERA+, but he struggled against Miami in his last start against the Marlins: four runs on nine hits in just three innings of a Marlins win on September 24th. Josh Bell has homered off of Peralta, while Jake Burger is 2-5 and Bryan De La Cruz is 2-6 with two RBIs.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 22nd
This evening’s series finale is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Brewers are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Milwaukee is on WTMJ 620 and the Brewers Radio Network.