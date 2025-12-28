Marlins Manager’s Approach in Miami Has Shades of a Legendary Clubhouse Leader

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCollough is one of those managers that seem to connect well with players.

Players enjoy playing for managers who are “player-friendly” or who are a “players' coach.” However you want to put it, players get more comfortable and feel free to perform when they have a manager or coach that brings those qualities to a team.

It’s becoming a trend in baseball to see young managers running a ballclub who bring a passionate, loving personality to their players.

McCollough’s communication and chemistry with his players are among the reasons the Marlins were a surprising team in 2025. His player approach reminds us of another former manager who brought that same presence to a locker room.

Does McCollough Share Similarities With Baseball Veteran Ron Washington?

Many former and current major league players widely respect Washington. He means so much to baseball, and his experience would make anyone want to listen to what he has to say.

Given the fact that both McCollough and Washington have a gap in age difference, both men have a strong reputation for being “player-friendly.” They both have outstanding leadership, and they go about their business in different ways.

Washington is more of an old-school motivator. He finds a way to bring out the best in players. Washington served as an infield coach for the Oakland Athletics from 1996 through 2004.

He mentored Eric Chavez and Miguel Tejeda, and both players love Washington and are always grateful to him. When Washington was the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves, he established a strong relationship with second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Before being hired by the Marlins, McCullough worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers' first-base coach at Dodger Stadium and formed a bond with players on baserunning and defense. These are some traits Washington and McCullough share.

We don’t know whether McCullough and Washington have met. We don’t know if they shared baseball knowledge. It would be wise and fantastic if McCollough could reach out to Washington for some pointers on managing players and on what the transition was like from being an infielder/bench coach to a World Series manager.

Two World Series appearances as the manager for the Texas Rangers were a significant accomplishment for Washington. He came so close to winning it in the 2011 World Series but lost to the St Louis Cardinals in seven games. Everything came full circle when he earned a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021.

McCollough wants to bring that same success to Miami. He wants to win a championship and join a great company like the ones Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon led.

Washington has way more baseball experience than McCollough. Still, their way of connecting with players, their status as former professional players, and their good-hearted personalities make them likable and equal to one another.

