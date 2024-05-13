Marlins Tweak Lineup for Series Opener in Detroit Versus Tigers
The Miami Marlins want to start a streak.
Having dropped the first two games of their series with the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins walked off Philly yesterday afternoon thanks to the 10th-inning heroics of Emmanuel Rivera.
They’re hoping for a second straight win tonight on the road in Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers. The AL Central’s fourth-place team, the Tigers are just 20-20 and struggling from an offensive perspective, with only a +3 run differential through their first 40 games.
Miami’s sending Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 7.50 ERA) to the mound, squaring off with Detroit’s Matt Manning (0-1, 4.54).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Monday, May 13th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
It's interesting movement to make to the lineup - Only Jazz, De La Cruz, and Bethancourt are in the same spots as yesterday's lineup against Philadelphia. Everyone else moved up or down one or two spots despite the team facing lefties on both days.
Sixto’s making his fourth start of the season and has improved in each one - his last time out, facing the Oakland A’s, he went four innings with only two runs allowed on three hits, walking three and striking out only two. Can he find enough length against an offensively challenged Detroit lineup to save Miami’s bullpen?
Here is the Tigers lineup:
LF Riley Greene
DH Mark Canha
CF Wenceel Pérez
RF Kerry Carpenter
2B Colt Keith
1B Spencer Torkelson
3B Zach McKinstry
SS Javier Báez
C Carson Kelly
Manning’s moved back and forth between the majors and Triple-A Toledo this season, but has spent enough time in the majors to start three games and pitch seventeen innings. He’s never faced Miami as a starter and very few Marlins have an official at-bat off of him - catcher Christian Bethancourt is 1-3, infielder Jake Burger is 1-1, and Nick Gordon is hitless in three plate appearances but has two RBIs, both coming on sacrifices.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Monday, May 13th
This evening’s series opener is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Tigers are on Bally Sports Detroit. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Tigers are on 97.1 The Ticket.