Huge Marlins-Phillies Trade Proposal Sends Top Prospect to Miami
The Miami Marlins will probably be wheeling and dealing before the MLB trade deadline, their recent stretch of impressive play notwithstanding. Could they swing another trade with the Philadelphia Phillies?
Remember: the Marlins sent Jesus Luzardo to the Phillies during the offseason, so they are certainly not opposed to doing business with an NL East rival.
Well, Kevin Barral and Sean McCormack of Fish on First think that Miami and Philadelphia could match up for another trade between now and July 31, proposing that the Marlins send relievers Anthony Bender and Calvin Faucher to the Phillies for young pitcher Mick Abel.
"The Phillies currently rank 24th in bullpen ERA and they already know veteran lefty José Alvarado will be ineligible for the postseason due to a PED suspension," Barral and McCormack wrote. "They could use the services of multiple high-leverage arms. Through 38 appearances, Anthony Bender has posted a 2.13 ERA, 4.06 FIP, 6.6 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9. As for Calvin Faucher, he's posted a 4.18 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 8.4 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9 through 36 appearances."
Abel was a top prospect in Philadelphia's system for years before finally hitting the big-league level this season, where he has gone 2-2 with a 5.04 over six starts. He has allowed 25 hits while registering 21 strikeouts across 25 frames, issuing nine walks.
The Phillies initially selected Abel with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. He went on to post a 4.44 ERA across four minor-league campaigns in Philadelphia, logging a 10.7 K/9 rate. He was particularly impressive before being called up this year, going 6-2 with a 2.57 ERA in Triple-A.
Miami will probably be able to land quite a haul for some of its pieces, and the Marlins have numerous bullpen arms that should draw considerable attention in the coming weeks.
We'll see if the Fish can restock their farm system before the deadline.
