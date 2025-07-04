One Player the Miami Marlins Must Trade at all Costs
The Miami Marlins suddenly find themselves in a rather awkward spot heading into the MLB trade deadline, as they have won nine of their last 10 games to wiggle their way into playoff contention.
After taking two out of three from the Minnesota Twins, the Marlins find themselves six games out of the National League's final Wild Card spot in the loss column, and while there are still plenty of teams in front of them, they are playing well enough where they are suddenly very intriguing.
That being said, Miami will still almost certainly move some pieces before July 31, and while top assets like Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera may ultimately stay put, there is one player the Marlins should cash in on as soon as possible: Dane Myers.
Myers is having the best year of his career, slashing .297/.353/.411 over 190 plate appearances while also playing tremendous defense in center field. However, there are numerous factors that make him a very viable trade candidate for the Fish.
First of all, Myers is 29 years old. Yes, he is under club control through 2029, but he came up late, and his age doesn't really fit Miami's timeline.
Second, the speedy outfielder — who has also stolen 13 bases — has begun to slip offensively. He was hitting .333 as recently as June 16, but he has absolutely come back down to earth over the last couple of weeks, even as the Marlins have been playing better as a team.
It would be wise for Miami to move him now while he still has impressive numbers so it can potentially snatch a solid prospect from another team in the process.
The Marlins have plenty of enticing young players up and down their roster, and while Myers is definitely a nice piece, young he is not. Particularly for a rebuilding ballclub.
There are plenty of squads that would surely love to add a player like Myers in the coming weeks, so Miami may be able to reap a nice haul for the Columbus, Tx. native.
