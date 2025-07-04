Miami Marlins Again Linked To Intriguing Prospect In New Mock Draft
The Miami Marlins have been playing some of the best baseball in MLB over the last two weeks. Plus, the organization is set to add an elite prospect to the organization in the MLB Draft in a few weeks.
MLB.com released its newest mock draft last week, and is predicting the Marlins to select SS Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Broxton High School in Oklahoma with the No. 7 overall pick.
"It's no secret that the Marlins covet Willits, though they also have an affinity for Parker as well. Irish and Carlson are two more options," wrote MLB draft analyst Jim Callis.
This mock draft isn't the first time Callis has linked Willits to the Marlins. In his mid-June prediction, he also predicted Miami to select the elite prospect.
Willits has shown the potential to be an above-average hitter and still has room to develop a decent amount of power as he progresses through a major league system.
However, his biggest upside at the moment is on defense.
MLB.com's draft profile notes, "Willits has the nonstop motor and instincts to get the most out of his physical tools. He plays quicker than his plus speed and earns solid grades for his arm strength and defensive play at shortstop, and scouts won't be shocked if those both become pluses once he's fully developed. There's no reason he shouldn't stay at shortstop but he'd also profile well in center field."
It will be interesting to see if Willits remains linked to the Marlins as the draft approaches.
