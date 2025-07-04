Miami Marlins Urged To Make Obvious Move At Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are playing some of the best baseball of any team in MLB right now.
However, that shouldn't alter the front office's mindset heading into the trade deadline, especially regarding what to do with former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
ESPN's David Schoenfield is urging the Marlins to still trade Alcantara before the trade deadline. Two teams the analyst believes should trade for him are the Chicago Cubs or the Houston Astros.
Alcantara has an ERA of 6.98 this season, but a contender desperate for starting pitching could still take a chance on the 29-year-old. Plus, he's still under contract through the 2027 season, so he'd be joining the team for the foreseeable future.
The analyst noted, "The Marlins don't have to trade him, of course, and given how bad their rotation has been -- only the Rockies have a worse ERA -- you can argue that trading him will only open a hole they'll have to fill for next season anyway."
That said, Schoenfield also pointed out, "It all comes down to the prospect haul, however, and Alcantara's recent performance might be enough to swing a deal."
The Marlins have all of the leverage in this situation; if they are offered a deal they can't refuse, then they should absolutely take it. If they don't get what they're looking for in trade discussions, then the front office can wait until the offseason to move Alcantara.
It will be interesting to see if Alcantara does get traded between now and the end of July.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Slugger Leads All MLB Rookies In Impressive Stat
MORE: MLB Insider Exposes Surprising Trade Update on Miami Marlins Star
MORE: MLB Execs Making Stance on Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Abundantly Clear
MORE: Could The Miami Marlins Actually Trade This Emerging Star?
MORE: Marlins Achieve Major Feat Not Accomplished in Nearly Two Decades