The Hot Stove has been surprisingly hot so far, already producing a blockbuster trade and several unexpected roster moves. Even the Miami Marlins are trying to get in on the action, which is a bit unusual for them.

It's been a while since the Marlins had an aggressive offseason where they tried to add considerable talent. Historically, they've been much more likely to trade away star players rather than acquire them in order to keep payroll down.

This winter looks like it will be different, however, as Miami is signaling that it wants to buy rather than sell.

Marlins Unusually Aggressive To Begin Offseason

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Based on their early offseason activity, the Marlins appear to be taking a different approach this winter. They're active in the closer market, have been linked to several starting pitchers (including Michael King) and are considering upgrades at the corner infield spots.

Miami is proactively pursuing upgrades across multiple areas and is willing to spend money, apparently in an effort to compete for a playoff spot next year.

The Pirates and Marlins have a sudden willingness to spend. Here’s what could be behind it. With @EvanDrellich: https://t.co/8iYvhJY9zV — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 24, 2025

The Marlins may be motivated by last season's dramatic 17-win improvement over 2024. After finishing just four games below .500, they believe they're close to contention and want to build on their promising 2025.

Miami might also be trying to generate fan interest after years of irrelevance, low payrolls and poor attendance. The club has made the postseason just twice in the past two decades, lacks marketable stars and has finished last in the National League in attendance every year dating back to 2013.

Economic Reasons Also in Play

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic, there are also economic reasons that may be pushing the Marlins to be more aggressive this winter with the sport’s collective bargaining agreement set to expire after next season.

“There is a possibility of a fight among clubs over revenue sharing, with the smaller markets seeing a greater contribution,” agent Seth Levinson told The Athletic. “The payors (large-market clubs) will argue that insufficient revenue-sharing funds are being spent on player acquisition. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the smaller markets compete for talent in the free-agent market to convince the payors that they are committed to putting a better product on the field.”



Furthermore, Miami could also be in danger of facing another grievance from the MLBPA, as its spending last season did not meet a specified threshold outlined in the CBA.

Whatever the reason, the Marlins being more aggressive and increasing payroll this offseason is unquestionably a good thing for the franchise and its fans.