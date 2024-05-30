Marlins DFA Player from Luis Arraez Trade To Acquire Reliever
The Miami Marlins wanted some immediate bullpen help.
Miami’s bullpen, although pitching better as of late, still has a 4.34 ERA on the season. They’ve made moves to address the back-end, moving A.J. Puk back to the bullpen after he struggled as a starter and frequently rotating through relief options from Triple-A Jacksonville.
They’ve gone outside the organization for more relief help, making a trade for reliever Shaun Anderson from the Texas Rangers.
Anderson, 29, has allowed two runs in 3.1 innings for Texas this season, walking one and giving up six hits while striking out two. He was designated for assignment by Texas on May 26th so the team could call up a starter for a game against the Minnesota Twins. Anderson originally entered baseball as a third-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016 and has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, in Korea, and with the Philadelphia Phillies.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Miami designated reliever Woo-Suk Go for assignment. Originally signing last offseason with the San Diego Padres, he was moved to Miami in the Luis Arraez trade, with the Marlins taking on his $4.5M contract that runs through the 2025 season.
Having been stuck in Double-A San Antonio with the Padres, Miami sent Go to Triple-A Jacksonville and he pitched well, covering nine innings with three earned runs allowed on nine hits, walking two and striking out three.
If Go is unclaimed off of waivers, which is to be expected given the remainder of his salary would transfer to the acquiring team, he’ll have the ability to either reject an outright assignment to Jacksonville and go to free agency (but lose the remaining salary on his contract) or accept the assignment to Jacksonville and continuing earning his 2024 pay while attempting to convince the Marlins that he can contribute at the major-league level.