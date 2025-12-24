Marlins Get Their Late-Inning Reliever A Day Before Christmas

The Miami Marlins have been searching all offseason for a late-inning reliever. They do not necessarily need a true closer, but someone to lock down games in the final 2-3 innings was a need for them. After pursuing and missing out on other backend relievers, Miami has finally landed their guy.

Earlier this offseason, the Marlins showed an interest in Pete Fairbanks. After having his option declined by the Tampa Bay Rays, Fairbanks has finally found a home for the 2026 season. Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, Fairbanks and Miami have agreed on a deal, pending a physical.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a deal, pending physical, league source tells The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 24, 2025

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the deal is for one year and worth $13 million. Fairbanks' option with the Rays was for $11 million, so the righty will be getting a pay raise as he stays in the state of Florida.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Fairbanks, 32, had an $11 million option turned down by Tampa Bay and went onto the open market and beat it by $2 million. @WillSammon was first on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 24, 2025

The Battle For the Ninth Inning

Pete Fairbanks agreed to a one-year deal with Miami on Christmas Eve. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nine different relievers recorded a save for Miami in 2025. Still, the team finished with the 10th-fewest blown saves in the MLB during the year. However, their 40 total save opportunities put them in the bottom half of the league. Now, not all of the blame falls on the pitching staff for that, but Miami was 25th in bullpen ERA.

With that in mind, the ninth inning is up for grabs heading into the new year. The Marlins have a few players on the team already who can slot into that position, but Fairbanks should become the immediate favorite.

The big right-hander is coming off a career-high 27 saves for the Rays. In fact, he has finished with 27, 23, and 25 saves over the last three seasons. Fairbanks also finished with a career-high in appearances (61) and innings pitched (60.1) last year. Injuries have been an issue for Fairbanks throughout his career, but a healthy 2025 season has quieted some of those concerns.

Although the favorite to land the closer role, the 32-year-old will have to beat a few of his teammates.

Tyler Phillips was electric to end the year. He allowed just four earned runs in his last 22 innings pitched of 2025. Additionally, Calvin Faucher will return to the bullpen after leading the team in saves (15) last year.

Fairbanks nearly doubled Faucher's save total last season, which is why he should be considered the favorite for the closer role. No matter the role, the Marlins' bullpen just received a massive upgrade as they hope to be competitive in 2026.

