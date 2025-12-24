MLB Writer Placed Marlins in Interesting Offseason Tier

The big question surrounding the Miami Marlins this offseason is what does president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, do with his starting pitchers? Does he trade one of these top arms, which signals another rebuild, or does he hold onto them and spend some money, something the Marlins are reportedly looking to do?

So far, the only spending they have done was with free agent Christopher Morel, who they are reportedly bringing in to play first base. Otherwise, it has been a quiet offseason for a team that took significant steps forward in 2025 under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. A team that was coming off a 100-loss 2024 campaign overachieved and fell just four games short of the final National League Playoff spot in 2025.

Miami is positioned to make some moves and become a contender in 2026; however, Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) doesn't see that happening when he placed the Marlins in the rebuilding tier of all 30 clubs.

Marlins Placed in Rebuilding Tier By The Athletic

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jennings' placing the Marlins in the rebuilding tier is somewhat surprising. Miami has mentioned spending more money to build around the young core they have that saw some key players break out in 2025. Until they actually spend, they will stay in this tier in a lot of writers' eyes.

"Technically, they have yet to actually do any rebuilding this offseason, but there’s enough smoke — about a potential Sandy Alcantara trade, or an Edward Cabrera trade — to assume the Marlins are going to continue in that direction after making a couple of rebuilding trades last summer. Buying low on Christopher Morel was a rebuilding-type addition in the same vein as the Cardinals’ signing of May,'' wrote Jennings.

Ok, so there is a lot to break down there. There will be smoke surrounding Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and even Ryan Weathers until they either make a trade or show up to spring training with both players on the roster. Yes, Morel was a rebuilding-type of move, but there is a very low-risk, high-reward upside with Morel.

In the overall big picture, Miami's offseason will be determined by what they decide with their pitchers. If they run it back with the staff intact, then they are playing out the first half of the season until the trade deadline and see what happens. If they trade a pitcher, then the return needs to be the correct one that helps the 2026 roster immediately.

