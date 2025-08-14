Marlins Jakob Marsee Is First Player In MLB History To Accomplish This Feat
Jakob Marsee isn’t just having one of the best starts to his career for a Miami Marlins player. No, the numbers that the 25-year-old is putting up are starting to reach historic territory when comparing him to everyone else in Major League Baseball.
Miami’s breakout rookie continued to make MLB history on Wednesday evening in the Marlins’ win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Marsee went off against the Guardians, and the center of the run production was the 24-year-old, who went 4-for-5 at the plate and single-handedly drove in seven runs.
The rookie blasted a three-run homer in his first at-bat. Then, in the top of the fifth inning, Marsee hit another homer, which helped the Marlins regain the lead.
In between those at-bats, Marsee singled, but he quickly found himself on second after stealing the bag.
Each of these players helped the 25-year-old make even more Marlins and MLB history.
Marsee became the first player in MLB history to record six or more bases and 10 or more extra base hits through their first 13 career games, per Elias Sports and Marlins Communications.
His seven-RBI performance also tied a franchise record for the most RBI in a single game. The last Miami player to drive in this many runs on their own was Adam Duvall on April 13, 2021.
What makes all of this even better is that almost Marsee’s entire family was in attendance at Progressive Field to watch him have the best game of his MLB career, up to this point.
After being made aware of all that he accomplished in the nine-inning affair, Marsee said he was most proud of “The win. I mean, all of those are really cool, but if we didn’t get a win, it doesn’t mean anything, and that’s all that matters to me.”
Marsee has certainly accomplished a lot since making the jump to the big leagues. He believes he’s been able to find so much early success because, “I’ve pictured myself in a lot of these moments. I’ve dreamed about this stuff.”
Miami’s skipper spoke about Marsee’s game after the game, admitting that some of the pop has come as a surprise, but is just a credit to the work he’s put in at the plate.
“What a great game. Jakob, we’ve talked about him a lot since he’s come up; the high at-bat quality, the discipline at the plate, and he’s hit for impact,” said Clayton McCullough.
“We’re not surprised about what we’ve seen from him defensively, what he’s brought on the bases, and as well as the ability to make quality decisions in the batter’s box. We expected to see those things. Some of the early power that he’s shown has maybe been a little surprising, but a great thing.”
Is a 1.414 OPS sustainable? Eh, probably not. However, for now, we should just enjoy the run Marsee is on, because MLB may never see another one like it.
