Inside The Marlins

Marlins Have One MLB's Best Surprising Players This Season

The Miami Marlins took a chance on Heriberto Hernandez, and it's paying off in a big way.

Tommy Wild

Aug 8, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez (64) hits a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez (64) hits a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins have some players who have taken a massive step forward this season. Kyle Stowers, Edward Cabraera, Eury Perez, and Xavier Edards are just a few examples of players who helped the Marlins return to being a competitive team in the National League East this season.

However, one player, Heriberto Hernandez, wasn’t on anybody’s radar heading into the year, and he has been a bright spot in Miami’s lineup. An argument can be made that he’s been one of the best surprises of anyone in MLB all season. 

Hernandez wasn’t expected to be an everyday player for the Marlins heading into the year. In fact, no one really expected the 25-year-old to be on the big league roster in 2025; he had never played above Triple-A during his six-year minor league career. 

Heriberto Hernandez (64) reacts after striking out
Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez (64) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Any team had the option to sign Hernandez, but it was Miami that signed him to a minor league contract over the offseason.

Hernandez previously spent time in the minor leagues with the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, but elected to enter free agency last November.. He always recorded solid numbers, but Hernandez never got an opportunity to showcase his skills with either of those big league clubs.

Finally, on May 30, the Marlins gave Hernandez a chance, and he has run with it ever since that promotion.

In 48 games and 152 plate appearances this year, Hernandez has recorded a .288/.342./489 slash line, a .831 OPS, and a 129 wRC+.

Herandez has turned into one of the bigger power threats in Miami’s lineup. He currently has an average exit velocity of 90.1 mph and a hard-hit percentage of 45.8. Plus, Hernandez’s seven home runs rank fourth on the team (excluding Jesus Sanchez, who was sent to the Houston Astros before the trade deadline). 

Heriberto Hernandez (64) singles
Jun 8, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez (64) singles during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If we're going to nitpick at where Hernandez could improve, it’s his swing-and-miss and pitch selection tendencies. The outfielder currently has a 28.7 percent strikeout rate and an 8.4 percent walk rate. Those numbers probably aren’t sustainable for a long MLB career, but who knows? It’s worked out for Hernandez so far.

Hernandez likely won’t be in the top five in National League Rookie of the Year voting, but that shouldn’t take away anything that he’s done this season. 

For the Marlins to get back to being a playoff contender in the NL, they need to find some diamonds in the rough and help develop players who have been overlooked for whatever reason.

Miami has done that with Hernandez, and they’re leaving the rest of the league kicking themselves that they didn’t give the outfielder a chance. 

Read More Miami Marlins Coverage

MORE: Marlins Young Slugger Receiving Rookie of the Year Recognition

MORE: Here's Where The Marlins Are In New Farm System Rankings

MORE: Marlins' Xavier Edwards Among NL Leaders In This Stat Amid Breakout Year

MORE: Marlins Make New Roster Move Ahead of Series vs. Guardians

MORE: New York Yankees Poach Yet Another Miami Marlins Player

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD