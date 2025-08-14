Marlins Have One MLB's Best Surprising Players This Season
The Miami Marlins have some players who have taken a massive step forward this season. Kyle Stowers, Edward Cabraera, Eury Perez, and Xavier Edards are just a few examples of players who helped the Marlins return to being a competitive team in the National League East this season.
However, one player, Heriberto Hernandez, wasn’t on anybody’s radar heading into the year, and he has been a bright spot in Miami’s lineup. An argument can be made that he’s been one of the best surprises of anyone in MLB all season.
Hernandez wasn’t expected to be an everyday player for the Marlins heading into the year. In fact, no one really expected the 25-year-old to be on the big league roster in 2025; he had never played above Triple-A during his six-year minor league career.
Any team had the option to sign Hernandez, but it was Miami that signed him to a minor league contract over the offseason.
Hernandez previously spent time in the minor leagues with the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, but elected to enter free agency last November.. He always recorded solid numbers, but Hernandez never got an opportunity to showcase his skills with either of those big league clubs.
Finally, on May 30, the Marlins gave Hernandez a chance, and he has run with it ever since that promotion.
In 48 games and 152 plate appearances this year, Hernandez has recorded a .288/.342./489 slash line, a .831 OPS, and a 129 wRC+.
Herandez has turned into one of the bigger power threats in Miami’s lineup. He currently has an average exit velocity of 90.1 mph and a hard-hit percentage of 45.8. Plus, Hernandez’s seven home runs rank fourth on the team (excluding Jesus Sanchez, who was sent to the Houston Astros before the trade deadline).
If we're going to nitpick at where Hernandez could improve, it’s his swing-and-miss and pitch selection tendencies. The outfielder currently has a 28.7 percent strikeout rate and an 8.4 percent walk rate. Those numbers probably aren’t sustainable for a long MLB career, but who knows? It’s worked out for Hernandez so far.
Hernandez likely won’t be in the top five in National League Rookie of the Year voting, but that shouldn’t take away anything that he’s done this season.
For the Marlins to get back to being a playoff contender in the NL, they need to find some diamonds in the rough and help develop players who have been overlooked for whatever reason.
Miami has done that with Hernandez, and they’re leaving the rest of the league kicking themselves that they didn’t give the outfielder a chance.
