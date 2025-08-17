Miami Marlins Place Breakout Star On Injured List
After coming out of the All-Star Break as one of MLB’s hottest teams, the Miami Marlins looked like they could shock the baseball world and sneak into the playoffs in an ultra-competitive National League/
The chances of Miami reaching the postseason always seemed slim, even though they mathematically had a chance, but now, October baseball for the Marlins is a long shot with the team adding their best players to the injured list.
Kyle Stowers - Placed On 10-Day Injured List
The Marlins made a disappointing announcement on Sunday morning that they had placed Kyle Stowers on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
Manager Clayton McCullough said that Stowers will miss several weeks with the injury, but there currently isn’t a full timeline for his return to play.
Hopefully, the outfielder will play in another big-league game during the 2025 season. This type of injury is one that has taken other players months to heal.
Stowers is in the middle of a breakout year, establishing himself as one of the best outfielders in MLB. In 399 at-bats this season, the left-handed hitter has recorded a .288/.368/.544 slash line with a .912 OP,S including 21 doubles and 25 home runs.
However, Stowers hasn’t quite looked like himself over the last two weeks. He’s only recorded 13 hits over his last 57 at-bats (.228 batting average), and his strikeout rate has been 25 percent over that stretch.
It’s disappointing that Stowers’ availability for the rest of the season is now up in the air after he helped the Marlins become relevant again. However, Stowers’ overall health is the most important thing for himself and the organization.
Joey Wiemer - Recalled From Triple-A
Taking Stowers’ spot on the MLB roster is OF Joey Wiemer, who the Marlins recalled from Triple-A as the corresponding move.
Miami claimed Wiemer off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on August 4, and optioned him to Triple-A the following day. Since joining the organization, Wiemer has recorded a 1.185 OPS with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; he’s swinging a hot bat.
Wiemer isn’t an All-Star like Stowers is, but he’s still a veteran with previous big-league experience. In 393 MLB at-bats split between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, Wiemer has hit 13 home runs and carries an OPS of .628.
The 26-year-old will play left field and hit seventh in his Marlins debut on Sunday.
