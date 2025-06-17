Marlins Could Target Yankees' Towering Outfielder in Trade Talks
The Miami Marlins seem primed to make some moves before the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees could represent the perfect trade partner for them.
Remember: the Marlins struck a deadline deal with the Yankees last summer, sending Jazz Chisholm to New York in exchange for Agustin Ramirez and a couple of other prospects.
Well, this time around, Miami has a couple of pitchers that may interest the Yankees in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, and in any potential trade discussions, the Marlins may target New York outfield prospect Spencer Jones.
Jones is the second-ranked prospect in the Yankees' system and has become rather well known across the league. At 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, Jones is a towering presence, much like New York superstar right fielder Aaron Judge.
Here's the thing with Jones, though: he is already 24 years old, and with the Yanks' outfield already being pretty crowded, there may not be any room for him anytime in the near future. As a result, the Yankees may make him available, especially given that they may be getting frustrated with his consistently high strikeout rate.
Jones struck out in 36.8 percent of his minor-league plate appearances in 2024, and this year, it has been more of the same, with the former first-round pick owning a 35.3 percent strikeout rate.
While those numbers are alarming, it should also be noted that Jones boasts a .905 OPS at Double-A Somerset this season, and with his walk rate also having increased in 2025, perhaps the strikeouts are just something we will have to live with.
Regardless, Miami would surely express interest in Jones, a freakish athlete who also stole 43 bases in 2023 and is also widely considered a plus-defender in the outfield.
With Alcantara turning up the heat over his last three starts and Cabrera looking very impressive for the last month-and-a-half, it stands to reason that the Yankees may contact the Fish about either one of the two pitchers, and the Marlins would almost certainly inquire about Jones.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Urged To Ask For This In Any Trade Discussions
MORE: Marlins, Phillies Could Pull off Huge Trade That Would Shift the NL East
MORE: Sandy Alcantara's Marlins Future is Becoming Abundantly Clear
MORE: Sandy Alcantara Makes Incredible Miami Marlins Franchise History
MORE: Former MLB Player Exposes Multiple Concerns for Marlins' Young Star