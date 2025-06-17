Sandy Alcantara Makes Incredible Miami Marlins Franchise History
When the Miami Marlins traded for Sandy Alcantara back in 2017, they hoped the highly-touted prospect would be a solid piece to their rotation in the future.
Now, eight years later, Alcantara is one of the best pitchers to ever throw for the franchise, and that was made apparent on Monday night as he made some incredible club history.
When Alcantara struck out Trea Turner in the top of the fifth inning to get his 834th punchout as a member of the Marlins, he pushed him past Josh Johnson for the second-most strikeouts in team history.
This strikeout was part of another strong performance by Alcantara in which he gave up just two runs, issued one walk, and struck out five batters in 5.0 innings.
Alcantara now has a streak of three games where he has given up two runs or less, showing that he's returning to form after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The former Cy Young winner is still a ways off from tying and passing the all-time record of 1,001 strikeouts, which Ricky Nolasco holds.
However, there's a good chance that Alcantara never gets close to claiming that top spot.
There has already been plenty of speculation about whether Alcantara will be on the move before July 31, and those rumors will only intensify as the righty proves he's re-finding his groove.
If Alcantara's starts in Miami truly are numbered, it was nice to see him pass this milestone before being dealt.
