Miami Marlins Urged To Ask For This In Any Trade Discussions

The Miami Marlins need to ask for a "a game-changing bat" at the MLB trade deadline.

Tommy Wild

Apr 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
At this point, it would be shocking if the Miami Marlins didn't trade away multiple pieces at the trade deadline at the end of July.

Even though the organization has dealt away many of its valued players over the past year, they still have Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Sanchez, who could fetch a decent return.

MLB.com's Christina De Nicola recently discussed what the Marlins should be looking for at the deadline, and she noted Miami should be seeking "a game-changing bat" in any trade discussions.

"Clubs inquiring about Miami's pitchers, in particular Sandy Alcantara, must dish out a substantial package in return. The Marlins will likely request at least one difference maker, preferably at shortstop. Entering Sunday, the Marlins were tied for the fifth-fewest homers and had scored the eighth-fewest runs in the Majors. The system lacks an MLB-ready shortstop, with prospect Maximo Acosta struggling at Triple-A," wrote Nicola.

general view of a illuminated Miami Marlins logo
The Marlins are in a full-blown rebuild, so they need more than just a game-changing bat to get back into playoff contention.

However, finding a prospect or a young big leaguer under team control for the foreseeable future is a solid start for Miami's front office.

While Miami should be happy with adding an impact bat at any position, it's easy to see why shortstop sticks out the most. Marlins shortstops this season currently have a wRC+ of 81, which is the seventh lowest in the National League.

There's still a lot of work that needs to be done for the Marlins, but adding a bat with plenty of potential is a must for the organization.

