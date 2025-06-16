4 Most Likely MLB Trade Destinations for Marlins' Tantalizing Pitcher
While the vast majority of Miami Marlins trade chatter has centered around Sandy Alcantara, he may not be the starting pitcher the Marlins decide to move before the MLB trade deadline. It could end up being Edward Cabrera.
A former top prospect, Cabrera has struggled with his control over the years, but the 27-year-old finally seems to have found his groove and has been incredibly impressive over the last month-and-a-half. As a result, his trade value has skyrocketed.
Cabrera doesn't hit free agency until 2029, so the Marlins could collect quite a haul for the right-hander if they opt to move him, and there should be a very robust market for the flamethrower.
Here are the four most likely destinations for Cabrera between now and July 31.
Los Angeles Dodgers
This one is pretty obvious. The Dodgers' starting rotation has actually not been great outside of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and even with Shohei Ohtani set to make his first start since 2023, Los Angeles needs some depth.
Cabrera would instantly become one of the team's top starters and would certainly be able to provide more than Landon Knack, Tony Gonsolin and, yes, Roki Sasaki, who just suffered a setback in his shoulder rehab.
The Dodgers are absolutely teeming with prospects they could offer the Marlins in a potential trade package, so expect the reigning World Series champions to be right in the thick of the Cabrera sweepstakes.
Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians badly needed starting pitching last summer, and not a thing has changed this time around, especially with Shane Bieber recently having a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and Ben Lively now done for the year.
Cleveland has been relying far too heavily on arms such as Logan Allen and Slade Cecconi and desperately needs a rotation upgrade. That's if the Guardians do plan on buying, of course.
Cleveland was just swept by the Seattle Mariners to drop to .500 on the campaign, so it stands to reason that the historically conservative Guardians may choose to sell rather than add pieces.
But if Cleveland does go on a hot streak here, expect the team to absolutely place a call to Miami to inquire about Cabrera.
New York Yankees
The Yankees' starting rotation has actually held up very well sans Gerrit Cole, thanks much in part to a heroic effort from Max Fried and Carlos Rodon's best season in the Bronx to date.
That being said, one would be remiss to say that New York's pitching staff is without question marks. Will Warren and Clarke Schmidt have both been inconsistent, and while Ryan Yarbrough has put forth an admirable effort, you have to wonder if the clock is ticking.
Luis Gil is the wild card here. If he can return healthy, it changes everything, but can the Yankees truly depend on a guy who has made just 36 career starts since entering the bigs in 2021 thanks much in part to injuries?
Not that Cabrera has been a beacon of health himself, but he has more experience than Gil and would provide some much-needed insurance for the Yanks. The question is whether or not general manager Brian Cashman, who is notoriously stingy with prospects, would be willing to surrender what the Marlins would want in a deal.
Detroit Tigers
This one may come as a surprise given that the Tigers' rotation seems loaded as it is, but Jackson Jobe's injury has certainly changed things.
Yes, we know Tarik Skubal is a stud, but Jack Flaherty has only been so-so, Keider Montero's strikeout-to-walk ratio is brutal, and you have to wonder if the bottom will ultimately fall out for Casey Mize, who has an extensive injury history and owns a lifetime 4.12 ERA.
Cabrera probably has better stuff than anyone currently on the staff other than Skubal, and his strikeout rate (9.9 K/9 this season and 10.0 K/9 for his career) would make Detroit that much scarier.
Not only that, but some feel the Tigers have the best farm system in baseball, so they would have plenty to offer the Marlins in a potential trade.
Honorable mentions: Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.