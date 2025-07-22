Marlins Budding Star Should Be Off-Limits At Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are in a prime position to be big sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Yes, they've been one of baseball's hottest and most fun teams over the last month, but the team is still building for the future.
Peter Bendix should at least be listening to offers for every player on the roster, except one: Kyle Stowers.
The All-Star outfielder has been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and we've reached the point where Stowers should simply be off-limits in any trade talks.
The left-handed hitter is slashing .295/.370/.564 with an OPS of .934, including 22 home runs. Stowers has been on a special and historic run over the last week, hitting six home runs for a 1.240 SLG over his previous seven games.
We're watching a star being born in front of our eyes, and he's the type of player you design an offense around, not trade.
Thankfully, it seems like this is exactly the plan the front office plans to take with the deadline two weeks away.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently reported that the Marlins "are planning to build around All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers."
The Marlins have been known to make some shocking and head-scratching moves over the last few seasons, but the decision to keep Stowers is obvious.
Instead of talking about trade offers for the 27-year-old, the Marlins should be putting together different versions of a contract extension for Stowers to sign in the offseason.
