Marlins Budding Star Should Be Off-Limits At Trade Deadline

The Miami Marlins have one of MLB's emerging stars on their roster and shouldn't look to trade him before the deadline.

Tommy Wild

Jul 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins are in a prime position to be big sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Yes, they've been one of baseball's hottest and most fun teams over the last month, but the team is still building for the future.

Peter Bendix should at least be listening to offers for every player on the roster, except one: Kyle Stowers.

The All-Star outfielder has been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and we've reached the point where Stowers should simply be off-limits in any trade talks.

The left-handed hitter is slashing .295/.370/.564 with an OPS of .934, including 22 home runs. Stowers has been on a special and historic run over the last week, hitting six home runs for a 1.240 SLG over his previous seven games.

We're watching a star being born in front of our eyes, and he's the type of player you design an offense around, not trade.

Kyle Stowers (28) of the Miami Marlins hits in the home run
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League outfielder Kyle Stowers (28) of the Miami Marlins hits in the home run swing off tiebreaker during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thankfully, it seems like this is exactly the plan the front office plans to take with the deadline two weeks away.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently reported that the Marlins "are planning to build around All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers."

The Marlins have been known to make some shocking and head-scratching moves over the last few seasons, but the decision to keep Stowers is obvious.

Instead of talking about trade offers for the 27-year-old, the Marlins should be putting together different versions of a contract extension for Stowers to sign in the offseason.

Tommy Wild
