Marlins 2025 Season Defined by These Four Unforgettable Stories

As we look back on the entire 2025 year, the Miami Marlins made the best of it even though they didn’t qualify for the postseason. There were some impressive stories and surprises for the Marlins this season and even in the off-season.

Here Are The Four Best Stories of the Marlins in 2025

Aug 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) celebrates his RBI single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Breakout Season of Kyle Stowers

Getting Stowers from the Baltimore Orioles was a blessing for the organization. Stowers has become a leader and the best hitter in the Marlins lineup. He’s one of the reasons why the Marlins are heading in the right direction.

The Marlins must do everything they can to keep him around because he embodies everything a cornerstone player brings to the franchise: professionalism, work ethic, consistency, and team-oriented approach.

Marlins Made Playoff Push in Second Half

What the Marlins did in August and early September caught everyone by surprise, except for the Marlins themselves, because they knew what kind of team they had.

A team that lost 100 games in 2024, all of a sudden, we’re making a playoff push during the summer in the 2025 season. The team was playing loose and had tremendous chemistry on and off the field. Manager Clayton McCollough's ability to build bonds with his players helped inspire the team to win.

The Marlins' scouting and development staff deserve a lot of credit as well. It takes a full collective effort from everyone to make a team successful. A 79-83 record is still excellent progress and successful, given where they were the previous season.

Edward Cabrera Became a Marlins Consistent Starter

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara had an up-and-down season. Eury Perez underwent Tommy John surgery. Who could the Marlins rely on when two of their best pitchers couldn’t step up? Well, the Marlins found the answer, and that was Edward Cabrera.

If someone had said at the start of the 2025 season that Cabrera would have a Cy Young-caliber season for the Marlins, then you would have thought that’s insane. Cabrera became the ace and the Cy Young pitcher for one season. He was on a mission. His production was unbelievable, and he attacked the strike zone effectively. Cabrera finished with a 3.53 ERA.

Cabera is hungry, and he has solidified himself as a trustworthy starter in the Marlins' rotation.

The Addition of Christopher Morel and Pete Fairbanks

We had to throw out the Christmas gift the Marlins received this month. Adding Morel and Fairbanks was very much needed for this team.

While many think that Morel’s signing is not a big deal compared to Kyle Schwarber or other top-caliber free agents, Morel has a lot of offensive talent and is on the verge of telling people, “Don’t write me off yet.” He’s still young and can be an impactful player in the lineup.

Fairbanks is one of the best relievers in the game and arguably one of the top three best closers in the game. The Marlins have suffered injuries, especially after Ronny Henriquez underwent season-ending elbow surgery. When you have a closer like Fairbanks, who is still in his prime, and getting him for a one-year deal is a major steal for the Marlins. It’s going to be fun to see what he will do in 2026.

