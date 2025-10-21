Holt Jones, Darwin Rodriguez Top Marlins Performers at Arizona Fall League
Miami Marlins prospects, as part of the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League, are preparing for another week of action that starts on Tuesday.
The Solar Sox are looking up at most of the league after two weeks of action. Mesa is 4-6, which is the second-worst record in the league, ahead of only Glendale, which is 3-6. Scottsdale leads the league at 7-3, followed by Surprise (5-4), Peoria (5-5) and Salt River (5-5).
Marlins prospects are playing alongside prospects from the Athletics, the Chicago Cubs, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. The Mesa Solar Sox are housed at the Cubs’ spring training facility.
Miami Marlins Prospects Performances at AFL
Here is a look at how every Miami Marlins prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared after two weeks.
Starlyn Caba, SS/2B: Caba is one of the top prospects in the system and was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies. In six games he has slashed .238/.385/.286 with no home runs and no RBI. He has struck out seven times and walked five times in 21 at-bats.
P.J. Morlando, OF: In six games Morlando, another Top 30 prospect, has slashed .130/.200/.130 with no home runs and three RBI. He has struck out 11 times and walked twice.
Fenwick Trimble, OF: Trimble has slashed .217/.321/.304 in seven games, with no home runs and three RBI. He has walked three times and struck out five times in 23 at-bats.
Holt Jones, RHP: Jones has been exceptional in three relief appearances with the Solar Sox. He has no ERA and has allowed two hits in four innings, which includes a save. He has struck out three, walked none and allowed batters to hit .167 against him.
Darwin Rodriguez, RHP: Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three games of relief. He has allowed two hits and one earned run in four innings. He has struck out four, walked three and allowed hitters to bat .143 against him.
Aiden May, RHP: May hasn’t figured in a decision and has a 3.38 ERA. In eight innings he’s allowed three hits, three earned runs and two walks. He’s also struck out seven.
Karson Milbradt, RHP: Milbrandt is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two games, with one start. He has allowed five hits and four earned runs in 6.2 innings. He has struck out 11 and walked five and allowed batters to hit .208 against him.
Jack Sellinger, LHP: Sellinger has 13.50 ERA in two games of relief. He has allowed four hits and three earned runs in two innings. He has given up two walks and has struck out three hitters.
The Marlins and the Solar Sox begin the week at home with a contest against Salt River on Tuesday. Mesa then goes to Salt River on Wednesday, followed by a home game with Surprise on Thursday. After an off day on Friday, Mesa travels to Surprise on Saturday before traveling to Scottsdale to end the week of action on Sunday.