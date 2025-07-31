REPORT: Marlins Make Final Trade Deadline Decision on Sandy Alcantara
For months, most assumed that the Miami Marlins would be sending pitcher Sandy Alcantara packing by the MLB trade deadline, but the Marlins' recent surge — they have gone 27-14 over their last 41 games — made people think otherwise. So did Alcantara's struggles in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.
Well, now, we know what the Marlins are doing with the former Cy Young award winner.
MLB insider Craig Mish has reported that Miami will not be trading Alcantara and that the team is focused on developing for the future.
This may be an indication that the Marlins are not even going to trade Alcantara during the offseason, which certainly has a whole lot to do with Miami's playoff push. It's clear that the Marlins have a very strong young nucleus, and perhaps they want Alcantara to be a part of that long term.
It's also entirely possible that Miami is hoping that the right-hander continues to build his trade value for the remainder of the season in order to get a more significant return for him over the winter.
Alcantara owns a 6.36 ERA over 21 starts this year, but it should be noted that he has looked much better of late. The 29-year-old has thrown back-to-back scoreless outings, including seven shutout innings during a win over the San Diego Padres last week.
Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins absolutely do not have to move him right now. We'll see what they decide to do in a few months.
