Marlins Named Dark Horse Candidate for Top Free Agent Available This Offseason
The Miami Marlins are coming off a season in which they exceeded expectations largely due to the young, powerful core of stars they hope to build off moving forward.
With an offensive nucleus made up of Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, Agustín Ramírez and more, not to mention some exciting young pitching, there are pieces there for the Marlins to build with moving forward.
After a year in which they overachieved and finished just four games out of the playoff picture, it may be at the point of the rebuild for the Marlins where it's time to go out and take a big swing on a major free agent to supplement their young stars.
While naming a potential dark horse candidate for every looming free agent superstar this offseason, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Miami as a fit for Philadelphia Phillies mashing All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber.
Marlins Seen As Legitimate Potential Fit For Kyle Schwarber
"Since Giancarlo Stanton's stupendous 59-HR run through 2017, the Marlins have only had one player reach 30 in a single season—Jorge Soler's 36 in 2023 contributing significantly to their surprising postseason appearance," Miller wrote. "They have a rotation that could do legitimate damage, as well as a couple of valuable bats, but a cudgel like Schwarber's could be a real game-changer."
The question of whether or not Schwarber would be interested in coming to Miami remains to be seen, but the kind of fit he would be for this lineup certainly is not a question at all.
Schwarber Could Be Perfect Target For Marlins
First and foremost, despite the MVP-like season Schwarber is coming off, he isn't going to command anywhere near the kinds of deals top free agents have reached in years past. The fact that he is primarily a designated hitter who will be 33 years old before next season begins caps the market, making someone like Miami a possibility.
At the highest of ranges, Schwarber feels likely to wind up signing a $120 million deal over the course of four years, something the Marlins should be happy to pay.
A Miami team which ranked No. 27 in baseball in home runs is in desperate need for a slugger like this. Schwarber blasted 56 long balls to lead the National League with a big league leading 132 RBI as well.
Slashing .240/.365/.563 to collect a 4.7 bWAR without playing the field on any sort of regular basis, Schwarber is perhaps the best home run hitter in baseball.
Adding him to a team like the Marlins who need to find ways to create more runs in order to compete is something that could make a ton of sense.