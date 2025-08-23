Marlins Should Consider Drastic Change With Agustin Ramirez
The Miami Marlins have identified multiple building blocks for the future during this rebuilding season. However, it’s still unclear exactly how some of those pieces will fit into the organization's future.
One player who has emerged as a promising piece to Miami’s quest back to the playoffs is Agustin Ramirez, who is putting himself in the National League Rookie of the Year conversation.
That said, Miami should still consider one drastic change with Ramirez to get the most out og him as a player and what could be best for the Marlins as a team.
The Marlins Should Consider Moving Agustin Ramirez Off Catcher
Ramirez made his big-league debut with the Marlins on Opening Day back in April. Ever since his first MLB game, Ramirez has been a threat at the plate and one of Miami’s best power-hitters in the lineup.
The 23-year-old has a .234/.290/.437 slash line with a .727 OPS in his first big-league season. Ramirez has also hit 18 home runs, which is the most out of any qualified rookie in the National League, and the second-most on the Marlins, only trailing All-Star Kyle Stowers.
The offense is clearly a strength, and Ramirez is proving he can be an impact bat at the MLB level.
However, the defense is a completely different story.
Ramirez progressed through the minor leagues as primarily a catcher, and this is the position he made his debut with the Marlins, but he hasn’t exactly thrived behind the plate at the MLB level. In fact, it’s largely been a struggle for him.
The Marlins' backstop ranks in the 1st percentile with a blocks above average of -20, the 1st percentile with caught stealing above average of -7, the 46th percentile with a framing value of -1, and the 12th percentile in pop time of 2.00 seconds.
Obviously, the defensive stats aren’t great, and Ramirez’s offensive numbers also dip when he’s spending the game at the plate.
Ramirez has played 52 games as a catcher this season and has a slashline of .216/.278/.358 in that role. However, in the 51 games, the slugger is only in the lineup as a hitter; he’s hitting a .254/.303/.517.
At this point in the season, it makes the most sense for the Marlins to stay with the same strategy they’ve used all season, which is having Ramirez continue to be in the lineup as a catcher. Perhaps he’ll show some growth on defense over the last six weeks of the season.
However, as the Marlins head into the offseason, they should seriously consider moving Ramirez off catcher and allowing him to be a full-time DH or helping him get more comfortable at first base, a position he previously played in the minor leagues.
This change could be the best way for Ramirez to be the most productive hitter he can, and give Miami an opportunity to bring in a veteran catcher to manage a still young rotation.
