Marlins' Jakob Marsee Matches MLB Legend As Historic Rookie Season Continues
From the second Jakob Marsee stepped foot on a big-league field, he’s done nothing but impress and assert himself as one of the best young players in all of MLB.
The Miami Marlins' rookie has already made plenty of franchise and MLB history, but now Marsee is matching one of baseball’s all-time legends with the pace he’s been on over the first month of his career.
On Tuesday night during Miami’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves, Marsee ripped a line drive to center field for his first hit of the game and, at the time, tied the game at one run apiece.
With this base knock, Marsee became the third player since the turn of the century to register 29 or more hits and 24 or more RBI in their first 25 games, per Marlins Communications on X.
The other two players are Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, who is still one of the most feared power-hitters in all of baseball, and Albert Pujols, who will undeniably be a future Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible in 2028.
With everything Marsee has already accomplished, including all the franchise records he has already broken as a rookie, to see his name next to an icon and legend like Albert Pujols just goes to show how special what he’s doing is.
Marlins fans may never see a stretch from a rookie like this ever again, or at the very least, for an incredibly long time.
Through Marsee’s first 25 MLB games, he’s recorded a slash line of .345/.408/.667 slash line with a 1.075 OPS.
Even though the Marlins will very likely not be playing October baseball in 2025, there’s no way to call this a lost season in Miami. The franchise has identified multiple players it can build upon for the future, and the Marlins can count on Marsee being their everyday center fielder and a threat in the middle of their lineup for years to come.
Who knows?
Maybe we’re witnessing the start of a Hall of Fame career. Marsee’s stats are already matching one of the best hitters the spot has ever seen.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: 3 Questions The Marlins Must Answer Before The Season Ends
MORE: Miami Marlins Young Hitter Blossoming Right Before Our Eyes
MORE: Marlins Should Consider Drastic Change With Agustin Ramirez
MORE: Marlins Rookie Jakob Marsee Continues Historic Start To MLB Career