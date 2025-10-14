Marlins Pitcher Listed Near the Top of Offseason Trade Chips This Winter
After missing the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery, Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara had a slow start to the 2025 season. It's not surprising that it took time for him to get his feet under him after surgery.
As the season went along, Alcantara got better and stronger, showing why he is considered a top-of-the-rotation starter when healthy. Questions are surrounding his future in South Florida as he is owed $17.3 million next season with a club option for 2027.
That would make him an attractive trade target for teams looking to add rotation depth. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 25 trade chips for the 2025 offseason, and Alcantara joined teammate Edward Cabrera high on the list.
Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara Listed as a Offseason Trade Chip
Starting pitching will be in high demand this offseason, whether through a trade or free agency. Miami has two options that teams would be interested in: Cabrera and Alcantara. Tommy John surgery might make teams hesitant, but Alcantara certainly proved down the stretch that he's regaining his form.
"Sandy Alcantara did not immediately return to top-of-the-rotation form in his return from Tommy John surgery after missing the entire 2024 campaign, but he did show some promising signs down the stretch. Over his final eight starts, he logged a 2.68 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts in 53.2 innings, recording a quality start in seven of those outings,'' Reuter wrote.
For the season, Alcantara made 31 starts for the Marlins, going 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA in 174.2 innings pitched with 142 strikeouts and 57 walks. As Reuter wrote, the 29-year-old got stronger as the season went along, which teams also noticed.
"In a market where No. 4 starters regularly command a salary in the $15 million range, contenders will be chomping at the bit to acquire him at a $17.3 million price tag if the Marlins put him on the block again, and his $21 million club option for 2027 also has appeal if he gets back to his Cy Young level," wrote Reuter.
It wouldn't be surprising to see some of the big market teams checking in this winter to see what Miami's plans are with Alcantara. If the Marlins think they can contend next year, they might hold onto him. If not, the $17.3 million for next season and the $21 million club option in 2027 would be small money for some big-money teams to take on. A contender looking for rotation depth and adding a player who was pitching at a Cy Young level is worth taking a chance on to win now.