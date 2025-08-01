3 Takeaways From The Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Moves
The Miami Marlins could have been among the biggest sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but they weren’t.
There was plenty of speculation that Miami could trade away multiple of their starting pitchers, bullpen arms, and even some of their position players. Instead, Peter Bendix and company largely held pat, only making a pair of trades, sending both Jesus Sanchez and Nick Fortes to American League teams.
Here are three takeaways from the Marlins' trade deadline moves, or lack thereof.
1. Marlins Are Okay With Being Patient
The deadline was undoubtedly a seller’s market, especially on the pitching front, but the Marlins didn’t trade a single one of their arms.
Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Anthony Bender, Ronny Henriquez, and Calvin Faucher, all of whom were in trade rumors, are still on the team.
If anything, the fact that all of these pitchers are still on Miami’s roster proves that the Marlins are alright with being patient. Every single one of these players is still under team control for the foreseeable future, and just because they weren’t traded, doesn’t mean they won’t be in the offseason.
The lack of a pitching trade shows that Bendix is alright being patient. If a team doesn’t offer the package he’s looking for for one of the pitchers, he simply won’t take it.
2. Marlins Clearing The Way For The Future
Even though the Marlins only made two trades, each of them will have an immediate and future impact on the big-league roster.
Yes, Miami added a friendly group of prospects by trading away both Sanchez and Fortes, but both of these deals also clear the way for the Marlins' future.
Trading away Fortes, who caught 57 games behind the plate, will allow even more playing time for Augstin Ramirez to get reps behind the plate. Ramirez is developing into a solid big-league hitter, but his defense needs a lot of work.
The only way he’s going to get that experience is by playing there, and now Ramirez has more opportunities to do so.
A day after trading Sanchez, the Marlins called up OF Jakob Marsee, the organization’s 10th-ranked prospect, to make his MLB debut.
3. Marlins Believe In What They're Building
Making the playoffs is still a long shot for the Marlins, but they’re far from the worst team in MLB, and have even been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month.
If the Marlins thought this recent run was just a fluke, they may have traded away Cabrera, Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, or a bullpen arm, but they didn’t.
This lack of moves shows that, for now, Bendix believes that this group could grow into a potential playoff contender in the near future.
