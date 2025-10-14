Marlins Breakout Starting Pitcher Listed As Offseason Trade Chip
One year after losing 100 games, the Miami Marlins hung around longer than a lot of people thought they would this year when it came to the National League wild card race. They finished four games behind the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, who tied for the last spot in the postseason, which went to the Reds.
It was seen as a turnaround for the Marlins, who went 79-83, which, in the overall big picture, may not seem like a lot. But for a team that was in the postseason just two years ago, playing meaningful baseball late in the season was huge.
Looking ahead to 2026, there are certain to be changes coming in Miami in terms of free agency and potential trades. If the front office decides to go the trade route for changes, one name that might draw some interest from other teams is starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Could the Marlins Trade Edward Cabrera This Winter?
It could be an interesting offseason in terms of trades around MLB. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 25 players who could be trade chips this winter, and the 27-year-old Cabrera was No. 11.
"After years of teasing his potential with some of the best pure stuff in the majors, Edward Cabrera finally put together a full season of production in the Miami rotation, eclipsing 100 innings for the first time in his career. A reworked pitch mix seems to have taken his game to another level, with more reliance on his curveball and sinker, and less on his changeup and fastball, which helped him do a better job keeping hitters off balance,'' Reuter wrote.
Cabrera did have a breakout year in 2025. He went 8-6, which was a career-high for wins, in 137.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts. He finished with a 1.23 WHIP and a 2.8 WAR. After ending up on the injured list in early September, he returned to make a pair of starts in the final week of the season.
Cabrera is arbitration-eligible through 2028 and has a very manageable $3.7 million projected salary for next season. A lot of teams would sign up for that, given the season he had.
He was a name that was around some rumors at the trade deadline after the season he was having to that point. Miami ended up holding onto him, and they very well may see him as a piece for next season in their rotation moving forward.
If the Marlins were listening to offers in July, they might receive calls this winter with his stock high. Whether or not they listen remains to be seen, but it might be worth listening to what a potential return would be.