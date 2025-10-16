Marlins’ Pitching Problem in 2026 Might Be the Best Kind

Marlins 2026 Rotation Dilemma

Come April this will become an issue…



1️⃣Sandy Alcantara

2️⃣Eury Perez

3️⃣Edward Cabrera

4️⃣Max Meyer

5️⃣Ryan Weathers

6️⃣Robby Snelling

7️⃣Braxton Garrett

8️⃣Thomas White



You only get 5 spots.

Who’s in? Who gets left out and where do they go?👀 pic.twitter.com/UakroX7DYl