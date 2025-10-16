Marlins’ Pitching Problem in 2026 Might Be the Best Kind
The Miami Marlins have quite a few decisions to make when it comes to forming their 2026 roster and building for the future. They put together a rather impressive 2025 season in quite a few ways, but still just missed out on the postseason despite some promising second-half games. This puts them in a position to utilize their assets correctly and make a push next year if they handle things the right way.
One of the key logjams that could end up forming is among the starting pitching rotation, where the Marlins may find themselves somewhat crowded with talent heading into next season if things continue to trend the way they are.
They have been a team that has developed quality pitchers for quite some time now, but things may end up getting out of hand with the number of pitchers they truly have available and ready to play.
While suggestions have been made previously to trade Sandy Alcantara or others, it ultimately comes down to which rotation they believe they can get the most out of, and who they want to retain for depth as well, given injuries have been a problem previously.
What Options Do the Marlins Have to Choose From in 2026?
When it comes to the obvious names available to Miami heading into 2026, there are eight worth putting into the MLB roster question.
The clear-cut names who could factor into next season's rotation are:
- Sandy Alcantara
- Eury Pérez
- Edward Cabrera
- Max Meyer
- Ryan Weathers
- Robby Snelling
- Braxton Garrett
- Thomas White.
While there are some other names like Janson Junk who could end up in play, the previous eight are the most likely candidates, seemingly.
This plays right into the hands of the Marlins, as they have plenty of options to choose from, and can contract them as they see fit, given that many are in various states of being signed or pre-arbitration.
Additionally, many of these pose as good trade assets if they want to add more bats to their offensive rotation, which may end up being a focus this winter.
The question becomes whether or not they would move a top option like Alcantara in pursuit of a high-level bat, as his production was less than optimal this season, but he still has the full makeup of a high-end pitcher and has shown it in flashes previously.
Regardless, teams are interested, so he could be one of the names out of the rotation unless they decide to just retain him and focus on building around his skillset.