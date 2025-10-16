Marlins Young Pitcher Named Organization's Best Player Under 25 Years Old
After a season that saw the Miami Marlins rebound from a 100-loss 2024 season to finish just four games out of the final National League wild card spot, this feels like a big offseason in South Florida.
It feels like the Marlins are not too far away from contending in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. Miami did finish three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are in store for significant changes and a dreaded rebuild.
It is not out of the question that Miami can be a factor in 2026 with some moves, and if they are, it's going to depend on their pitching. Two starters, Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, were recently named as trade chips this offseason by Bleacher Report.
Whether or not they move either pitcher remains to be seen, but one thing that is for sure, the Marlins have some good young arms, and one of them was named the organization's top player under the age of 25 years old.
Marlins Pitcher Named Organization's Top Player Under 25 Years Old
Miami has some good young arms, and one of them, 22-year-old Eury Pérez, was named the best Marlins player under the age of 25 years old by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
"After posting a 3.15 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 91.1 innings as a 20-year-old in 2023, Pérez missed the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned to the mound on June 9 and almost immediately looked the part of a rising ace again, finishing with a 4.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 95.1 innings while shaking off the rust,'' Reuter wrote.
In his first season in 2023, before Tommy John surgery, Pérez went 5-6 in 19 starts with a 3.15 ERA in 91.1 innings with 108 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Pérez has an arsenal of pitches at his disposal that he can throw in any count. He has a lively, fast ball that he mixes with a changeup that is deceptive, where he gets a lot of swings and misses. His curveball keeps opposing batters off balance, and his slider is a go-to pitch. His 2025 season certainly was not one that's going to open a lot of eyes in terms of the numbers, but he showed his stuff is certainly that of a promising young pitcher.
Reuter had three honorable mentions behind Pérez, 24-year-old outfielder Jakob Marsee, 24-year-old catcher Agustín Ramírez, and 23-year-old utility player Javier Sanoja. Those aren't bad choices, but there is no denying the future Pérez has if he can stay healthy.