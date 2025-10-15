Marlins Targeting High-Leverage Reliever in Free Agency This Offseason
One of the benefits of cost control is that a team like the Miami Marlins can laser focus on a need.
The Marlins have most of its roster under team control for the 2026. Granted, much of it is young and pre-arbitration eligible. But it does afford a talented team to grow together the next few seasons. Miami won 79 games in 2025, one season after it lost 100 games. Clearly, the franchise made some progress.
Now, to take the next step, the Marlins have their eye on improving in one key area going into the offseason.
The Marlins Bullpen Targets
With most of the roster under team control the Marlins intend to target at least one high-leverage bullpen arm in free agency, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald (subscription required).
That would be a complement to what is there, not a replacement. He reported that Miami intends to keep together the bulk of last year’s bullpen, which included Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez, Anthony Bender, Tyler Phillips, Lake Bachar and Cade Gibson. Marlins leadership sees it as a quality group that need some veteran help.
Those are the types of arms Miami is expected to pursue, according to Jackson and FanDuel Sports Florida’s Marlins reporter Craig Mish. The Marlins could target four different relievers in free agency, all right-handers — Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley, Kyle Finnegan and Raisel Iglesias.
Williams struggled with the Yankees after a huge trade in the offseason sent him to the Bronx from the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished the season with 18 saves but lost the full-time closer role as his ERA ballooned to 4.79. Helsley was hotly pursued at the trade deadline and ended up with the New York Mets. He finished with 21 saves, but his performance took a dive in New York, and he finished with a 4.50 ERA.
Finnegan would be intriguing. He was Washington’s full-time closer before he was traded to Detroit and he had another consistent season, finishing with 24 saves and a 3.47 ERA. Finnegan has already expressed an interest in staying with Detroit, which has reached the American League Division Series each of the last two years. Iglesias ended up with 29 saves and a 3.21 ERA for a Braves team that surprisingly missed the playoffs.
The Marlins may need to make that target the second-highest paid player on the team behind pitcher Sandy Alcantara. But a boost to the already potent bullpen makes that pursuit worth it.