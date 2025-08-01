Sandy Alcantara Opens Up About Staying With Marlins Post Trade Deadline
Sandy Alcantara’s name was appearing in trade rumors well before the 2025 MLB season started, and they didn’t stop as the months leading up to the deadline.
Even on the day of the deadline, the Miami Marlins star pitcher was linked to multiple contenders such as the Houston Astros, New York Mets, and New York Yankees. However, after all of that speculation, Alcantara remains on Miami’s roster past the July 31 deadline.
Alcantara spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Marlins’ game against the New York Yankees and opened up about being in trade rumors and not being moved.
Clearly, he’s happy to still be with Miami.
“There’s nothing I wanted more than to stay in Miami,” said Alcantara on Friday. “I was nervous all day but after 6 o’clock, everything went away. This is my home, they gave me the opportunity in 2018 when I was a little kid, my hometown is an hour and a half away, I’m happy.” (Quote via Issac Azout of Fish on First).
For Alcantara to openly admit that he wanted to stay with the Marlins after the trade deadline is a testament to how he feels about the organization, even though they aren’t in a playoff position and are still in the middle of a rebuild.
There’s still a possibility that Alcantara could get traded to a new team during the offseason, but, for now, and the rest of the season, Alcantara can look forward to still being a part of the organization that took a chance on him so many years ago.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: 3 Takeaways From The Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Moves
MORE: Insider Reveals Major Intel on Marlins, Yankees Trade Discussions
MORE: Top Marlins Prospect to Debut Against Yankees After Major Trade
MORE: Miami Marlins Receive Fair Grade for Trade Deadline Moves
MORE: Grading The Miami Marlins, Houston Astros Jesus Sanchez Trade